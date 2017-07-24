The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 98 years ago:

Patriotism to be fostered by school laws

Boards of education of the city and county are becoming posted on two new school laws passed by the legislature. One requires that all schools must display an American flag not less than five feet in length over or within the school houses, the expense to be paid out of the contingent fund. A fine of from $5 to $100 is provided by the act. The superintendents are required to enforce the law.

The other law requires that all successful applicants for teachers’ positions shall swear to the following oath:

“I solemnly swear, or affirm, that I will support the constitution of the United States, the constitution of the state of Ohio and the laws enacted thereunder, and that I will teach, by precept and example, respect for the flag, reverence for the law and order and undivided allegiance to the government of one country, the United States of America.”

Boys thought dead were joy riding on fertilizer wagon

Dean Sheldon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Sheldon, and Harold Miller caused their friends much worriment last night when they failed to return home from a swimming expedition.

After a search had been in progress several hours, the parents received a telephone message from the youngsters. They explained that they had taken a ride on a fertilizer wagon and that the vehicle had broken down in the country too far away from the city for them to walk home. The police had been notified and a searching party with lanterns had traversed the river banks for some distance.

Belated report of drowning received

Sheriff Clyde O. Roose has received a communication form Mrs. Floyd Henry of Cincinnati, stating that her brother, Russell Shubbin, 22, had been drowned in the Huron River at Ripley on May 22. Inasmuch as this is the first information received here to this effect, Sheriff Roose has decided to make a thorough investigation of the report.

Miss Pickett’s disappearance is cleared up

Miss Evaline Pickett, 18-year-old W. Elm Street girl who failed to return home Monday night, was located today at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Stone of 36 W. Elm St.

She explained that because of a quarrel with her mother, Mrs. Edna Pickett of 14 W. Elm St., she had decided not to return home.

Pick leaders for a big Labor Day blow-out

The officers, trustees and members of the Moose Labor Day and Base Ball Committee met at the office of C.O. Frederick, clerk of the Huron County Board of Elections, Tuesday evening and appointed the general committee as well as the sub-committee for the Labor Day celebration. The various committees will begin work at once and every effort will be made to make the coming celebration one of the greatest ever held in Huron County.

General Arrangements — John Costello, C.O. Frederick, A.E. SMith, D. Lawrence Hanley, A.A. Rhoads, C.F. Daly, George Stratton, H.l. Stotts, Joe Van Dette, I.J. Crawford, George E. Cook.

Parade — Fred H. Clary, Charles F. Daly, A.E. Smith, D. Lawrence Hanley, Earl Mack, James Cruikshank, Robert Stein, Stationary Engineer’s Union; Edward Eehl, U.B. of E. of R.R. Shop Laborers; Tom Sansome, Barger’s Union; Charles Nichols, Musician’s Union; W.W. Dunn, Caprenters and Wood Workers; Miss Mae Ritchie, International Typographical Union; Charles V. Mack, Boy Scouts; Captain Hugh Burdue, Co. G; Ed. A Cook, Eagles; Theo. Williams, Elks; I.J. Crawford, IWW; Wm. Horlachar, Cigar Maker’s Union; Wm. Cannon, Bookbinder’s Union; and Gene Lamb, Pressman’s Union.

