Learn about native Americans who inhabited our lands

The North Fairfield Historical Association is sponsoring an evening with Ken Hammontree of Living History Productions. Well-known for his portrayals of historical figures, Hammontree is “stepping out of character” to bring an interesting and informative program about local area Native Americans. He will share his years of research and his years of teaching experience, and guests will leave the program with a much clearer understanding of the people who inhabited our lands before we arrived and for the first years after that.

The program will take place on at 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Fairfield American Legion, which is handicap accessible and air-conditioned. There is no admission fee but donations are welcome. For information, contact Ruth Earl 419-668-4006