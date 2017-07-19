The first block of Milan Avenue was the east line of the enlarged town plat in 1819, and not long afterward, building lots were being sold along the lengthened street below Marshall Street toward East League. There are a few houses in that stretch that date back to the 1840s, but most of them have succumbed to time and have been replaced.

The first house built on Milan Avenue is still standing. The building at 101 East Main is what remains of a house which stood originally on the lot to the west and facing Milan Avenue. When the former Lutheran church was built on that lot in the 1920s, the main part of this house was moved back to 101 East Main and remodeled into a parsonage for the Lutheran pastor. But the 1819 frame still is there.

This building, which today houses the Trent Insurance Group business, was constructed by Ebenezer Lane, an attorney who first settled in Elyria, but soon moved a few miles west to the new village of Norwalk. He eventually became a judge of the common pleas court and later moved to Sandusky. Over time, the Lane house was added to considerably, but those later additions were torn away in the 1920s.

Milan Avenue became a busy street in the 1840s after the Milan Canal opened. A plank road was built north from New Haven on what is now Ohio 61 and through Norwalk on Main Street and then down Milan Avenue and on Plank Road to Milan. This was a toll road and allowed the farmers hauling huge loads of wheat to be shipped out at Milan to make the trip without worrying about mud holes in the otherwise unimproved roads of the time. There were a number of plank roads around our area, but they weren’t especially profitable and needed repair after a few years, so the owners gave up their charters and turned the roads back to the county commissioners.

At this time, Milan Avenue was called Milan Street or “the road to Milan” and kept that name until it became an avenue in 1912.

In those earlier times, many streets and roads followed the geography of the land until the advent of automobiles and paved roads.

About 1909, council decided to pave Milan Street with bricks, which required a uniform grade. One can notice that the ground is fairly level with the street to about Harkness Street, at which point the ground is considerably higher on each side. It was in this area that both the water and natural gas pipes were in a trench in the middle of the street. If the level of the street was lowered, there was a risk of the water lines freezing. Therefore, the gas lines were moved to a new trench away from the center of the street, and the original trench was dug much lower for re-laying the water main. All in all, this project involved some 3,000 feet of utility work for both the gas company and the city of Norwalk, and traffic was detoured for a long time.

