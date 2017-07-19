Rotary Printing could be apartments

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 34 years ago:

Rotary Printing plant could be apartments

A Norwalk industry president asked city leaders Monday night to consider using more than $60,000 in grant money to turn a mothballed local factory into either low-income or elderly housing units.

During a public hearing at City Hall on possible uses for $62,300 which Norwalk is eligible for under the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities Program, Rotary Printing president Kevin Doyle was one of three people to attend.

Doyle asked city finance director Vernis George to consider helping to “seed” a project which he has been looking into since last November. Rotary Printing closed its doors on Whittlesey Avenue in April 1982. Doyle is also president of Fair publishing Company.

Pole painters

(Photo caption) Members of Norwalk Stitch-N-Stir 4-H Club painted the lower portion of utility poles in the parking lot south of Huron County Fairgrounds in preparation for the county fair Aug. 15-20. The white paint will make the poles easier to see at night. Wielding paint brushes are Jill Roade, 9; Lisa Owens, 10; and Kathy Conway, 13. The youngsters painted 12 poles Monday evening.

Klein, Keefer capture titles

Dean Klein of Sylvania and Linda Keefer of Norwalk were the overall champions Sunday in the St. Alphonsus 5-K Ox Road Run.

Klein, 18, covered the 3.1 mile course in 16:21, while Keefer, 33, posted a winning time of 22:00.

The top two finishers in the one-mile fun run were Kevin Schriner of Monroeville and David Pool of Norwalk. Four-year-old Joey Nolan of Collins received special recognition as the youngest runner.

Fisher brothers company marks 75th anniversary

The Fisher Body Division of General Motors celebrates a birthday Friday, as the company formed by Norwalk’s famous Fisher brothers turns 75 years old.

The company was founded by the Fisher Brothers — Fred, Charles, William, Lawrence, Edward, Alfred and Howard — on July 22, 1908. In 1919 General Motors purchased three-fifths of the brothers’ stock. In 1928, the buy-out was complete and Fisher Body became a GM division, with four of the brothers becoming executives of the parent company.

Missing prof’s family doubts word of picture

Family members say they have reason to doubt news that Nicholas Schrock, a University of Colorado economics professor, who disappeared in May 1982, has been seen alive.

Schrock’s aunt, Jane Betschman, 327 W. Main St., said there were reports that Schrock was seen in January of February by at least nine people, including an American couple. Schrock, 43, disappeared while on the way to a teaching job in Gaudalajara.

Schrock, a Case Western Reserve University graduate, spent several summers in Norwalk with his aunt.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok