The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 34 years ago:

Workers discover dynamite under New State bridge

Two employees of the Huron County Highway Department got a surprise when they tried to sandblast beneath a bridge on New State Road Thursday afternoon. They found three sticks of dynamite beneath it.

Sheriff’s Major Lloyd Smith said highway workers Matt Heit and Marty Healy found the dynamite below a bridge just south of Silliman Road near Plymouth. Smith said the dynamite wasn’t a bomb, had no blasting caps and only a minimal chance of exploding.

Sheriff’s public speaking policy rapped by Allton

A new written policy governing public appearances by deputies of Republican Sheriff John Borgia on behalf of the sheriff’s department has been criticized by Huron County’s Democratic Party chairman as politically motivated.

The policy, which became effective today, gives authority to represent the sheriff’s department to Executive Officer Lloyd Smith and Chief Deputy Larry J. Silcox.

The written policy was distributed to deputies Thursday, shortly after Sgt. Tom Dunlap made an appearance in front of a farm group without telling Borgia. Dunlap had talked with Democratic Party Chairman Allton about becoming the Democratic candidate for sheriff in the 1984 election. Borgia isn’t running again and Smith, a Republican, has stated publicly he is a candidate for the position.

Christopher to give Bengals best shot

MILAN — John Christopher isn't looking for special favors. He has a job to do and he just wants to give it his best shot. If he does his best, that’s enough.

Christopher, 22, will leave Sunday for Wilmington College and the Cincinnati Bengals’ training camp. The Norwalk High School and Morehead (Ky.) State University graduate signed as a free agent punter with the Bengals and his first shot at the National Football League begins Monday morning.

Mailman bitten by dog awarded $22,500 by jury

A New London mailman was awarded $22,500 by a Huron County Common Pleas Court jury Thursday because he was attacked and injured by a dog.

Marion Paramore, the village’s mayor and a letter carrier, was awarded the money from Ronald and Frances Leach. Seven of the eight jurors voted in favor of the judgment after a trial that began Monday.

Paramore had contended in a July 1980 lawsuit that while delivering mail to the Leach home at 36 Sherman St., New London, Mrs. Leach negligently let the dog out the door and it attacked him.

