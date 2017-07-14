The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 54 years ago:

Accident injuries fatal

NORTH FAIRFIELD — Charles Hummel, 37, of North Fairfield, died yesterday in Danville, Pa. from injuries received in a July 2 accident while on vacation near Beavertown, Pa.

Hummel, his wife, and three children were injured in the accident while visiting friends. It was the first vacation trip they had ever taken. He suffered a broken back and punctured lung and had been a patient at Geisinger Medical Center since the accident.

An employee of the Fate, Root and Heath Co., Plymouth, he was to have taken over tonight as commander of the American Legion in North Fairfield.

Survivors include his widow and three children, all at home, Marcia, Rosie and John.

Suffers skull fracture from fall into pit

An 18-year-old Willard youth is in serious condiiton in Willard Municipal Hospital after a fall into a concrete pit while he was bailing scrap paper.

Jack Richards, 18, of 531 Myrtle Ave., remains unconscious this morning with a skull fracture received in the Sunday morning fall.

Young Richards was helping to bale scrap paper at the R.R. Donnelley and Sons Co. when he fell into the 30-feet deep pit which is used to to keep scrap paper in.

K of C appointments revealed by Conway

William J. Conway, newly elected Grand Knight of the Norwalk Knights of Columbus Council No. 626, has announced the appointment of several chairmen for the coming year.

Appointed to various posts were: William Rupp, general program chairman; Dean Hansen, council activity chairman; Eugene Hutchins, fraternal activity chairman; William Casselberry, Catholic activity chairman; Allan Koontz, membership chairman; Don Wheeler, public relations chairman; Carl Graine, conservation chairman; Charles Grine, readmission chairman; Peter Schafer Jr., youth drive chairman; Richard Ruffing, council paper editor; and William Giles, lecturer.

Willard events honor Miss Vacationland

WILLARD — Approximately 1,200 Willard residents lined Myrtle Avenue Saturday evening to pay tribute to Miss Ellawayne Wrede, the WIllard resident who won the title of Miss Vacationland and will represent the area in the Miss Ohio pageant.

Forty-three units and many cars took part in the parade, which originated at the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad parking lot just off Myrtle Avenue. After marching through the downtown area the parade terminated a half block from from the Willard High School.

Miss Wrede rode on a specially desinged pink and white float. She was seated on a portable throne from which she later reigned at the reception and dance at the high school, which followed the parade. She was attired in the same pink and white gown she wore for the Miss Vacationalnd Pageant.

Particpating in the parade were four other Miss Vacationalnd contestants: Miss Lydia Koslow of Norwalk, who won the title of Miss Congeniality, Miss Pat Miller of Milan and Misses Jane Link and Shelia Cummrade, both of Sandusky.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok