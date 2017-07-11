Company announces $700,000 expansion

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 54 years ago:

Plans $700,000 firm expansion

WILLARD — Oscar Daum Jr., vice president of R.R. Donnelley and Sons Co., and manager of the firm’s Willard plant, has announced plans for a $700,000 expansion program of the Willard building.

Construction work started Monday for the new facilities, which will include a storage building and an addition to house a $1 million Harris four-color offset press slated to be installed at the Willard plant by Nov. 1.

Initial construction work is for an 18,000-square-foot extension of the setwork building. The 120 by 150 foot addition is being built at the southwest corner of the building.

Schlotter is Lions Club head

WILLARD — Bill Schlotterer is the new president of the Willard Lions Club. Other officers are: Phil Jacobs, Harry Arnold, Warren Stoller, first, second and third vice presidents; Andy Jones, secretary; John Yacob, treasurer; Gene Knoch, lion tamer; Richard Pinkley, tail twister; and directors are Tom Jones, Jay Lydy, Charles Arnold, Gene Matteson and Bob Mays.

Three local girls receive highest award in scouting

Three curved bar awards, the highest award in Girl Scouting, and the first class awards were presented to members of Troop 61 at the court of awards held at the shelter house at Memorial Lake Park.

The presentations were made by Mrs. Dales Williams of WiIlard, former president of the Western Gate Girl Scout Council and currently coordinator of field operations for the council. Mrs. Williams also delivered an address entitled “Design for Living.”

Receving the curved bar award were Susan Beat, Elizabeth Ford and Marry Ann Wilson.

Receiving first class awards were Nancy Miller, Madelyn Chaney, Elizabeth Johnson, Sally Liedorff, and Cindy Weeks.

Kiwanis tourney team

(Photo caption) Pictured is the team from Norwalk that will journey to Struthers this weekend for the V.F.W. State Baseball Tournament. The locals will leave tomorrow night from the Vets parking lot by car and play the 2 o’clock game against Crestline on Saturday afternoon. Team members are J. Lorcher, T. Brady (mascot), R. Rodererick, B. Rospter, J. Obringer, C. Nopper (Coach), J. Brady, M. Iehle, G. Albright, J. O’Neil, J. Pflieger, T. R. Nopper, E. Palmer, Fred Hurst (Manager), B. Thorley and S. Ewell.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok