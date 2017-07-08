Police raid home brewy

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 85 years ago:

Police raid home brewery

One of the biggest seizures of beer reported here in years was made last night when Norwalk officers, accompanied by Mayor Cort M. Schock, arrested Ed Robertson, 42, of 18 Grand Ave., on the charge of possessing intoxicants.

The seizure included 665 bottles of home brew, said to be of good quality, two 14-gallon vessels holding mash being used in the beer making process, and a gallon of what appears to be red grape wine.

The police dumped out the mash on the premises and took the beer to the city dump where all but two bottles were destroyed. Officers who took part in the raid were: Patrolman William Folk, Glenn Schamp, Fred Balduff and County Road Officer Marion Watts.

New London girl is reported missing from her home

Helen Howard, 16, a New London girl, is reported missing from her home.

Not long ago, she went to Findlay for a visit. At the time of her departure from that city, she said she would return home. But she has not been heard from since. It is stated Sheriff Harry D. Smith today received a card from R.E. Campbell, marshal of Willard, on which a picture of the girl and her description is printed. Helen is five feet two inches in height, weighs 110 pounds, has dark eyes and curly hair and when last seen wore a dark dress and a red and black sweater.

Terry family to sail for China on August 26

Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Terry and children will leave on July 18 for a visit with the parents of Mrs. Terry at Fort Worth, Texas. Later they will leave for San Francisco where they will board the steamer, President Coolidge, on Aug. 26, for China, where they will be engaged in missionary work in Shanghai, China. Mr. Terry will be in charge of distribution of Chinese literature for the Chinese Council of Churches. For some time, Mr. Terry has been an instructor at the Cleveland airport at Berea.

A number of years ago, Mr. and Mrs. Terry were engaged in missionary work in Chantung, China, but were forced to flee from their base because of fighting between warring Chinese factions. The Terry family is visiting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Terry of W. Main St., parents of Mr. and Mrs. Terry.

Keller nine will play at Greenwich Sunday afternoon

The Keller News hardball baseball team will play the Greenwich Independents at Pope Field in Greenwich next Sunday, July 10. The game will start at 3 o’clock.

The Greenwich team turned in a victory over the Lorain Crusaders last Sunday and had them shut out until the seventh inning of the contest. Burton, regular pitcher for Greenwich, gave only eight scattered hits.

The Keller team will be meeting a strong outfit in Greenwich and should have an afternoon of lively baseball. Charles Sweet will probably be on the mound for the locals.

Coming Monday — July 10, 1932: Sam Miliken meets death under avalanche of gravel

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok