Expert on President Nixon tapes to give local lecture

Luke Nichter, who has been interviewed on national TV and in publications, will discuss “A decade with the Nixon tapes: What we have learned and what we have yet to learn.”

“It’s probably the best record we have in U.S. history of how the government runs,” Nichter said of the tapes. “We don’t have anything like this for any other president.”

The tapes ultimately implicated Nixon in the Watergate scandal, which led to his resignation. Ironically, the Nixon administration at that time was called one of the most secretive in U.S. history, Nichter said.

“It’s now over time becoming one of the most transparent,” he said.

Nichter, a native of the Bowling Green area who studied at Bowling Green State University, will speak at 1:30 p.m. in the museum auditorium. Wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be available at the beginning of the event. A reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-332-2081, ext. 238.

Before the lecture, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 1 p.m at President Rutherford B. Hayes’ tomb. This ceremony is in honor of President Hayes’ birthday, which is Oct. 4. Military representatives sent by President Donald Trump will lay the wreath.

This ceremony is free and open to the public.

Lecture on the Presidency is sponsored by National Machinery Foundation and ProMedica Memorial Hospital.

Nichter is an associate professor of history at Texas A&M University, the history book review editor for research journal “Presidential Studies Quarterly,” and a visiting fellow at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

He is a New York Times bestselling author or editor of six books, including “The Nixon Tapes: 1971-1972,” which he edited with Douglas Brinkley. Nichter also is working on a biography of diplomat Henry Cabot Lodge Jr.

Nichter, who grew up in Perrysburg and Weston, Ohio, began studying Nixon while at BGSU. His interest began when a professor advised him to work on something that hadn’t been done yet. Most of the Nixon tapes had not yet been reviewed and transcribed.

When he was still at BGSU, Henry Kissinger, Nixon’s secretary of state, asked Nichter to meet with him about the tapes. Nichter plans to share more details of this story during the Lecture on the Presidency.

Nichter is still working on transcribing the Nixon tapes, and most reveal something new or interesting to him. Nixon met with musician Ray Charles in the Oval Office in 1972, and Charles told Nixon about a neighbor who played the piano and inspired him to do the same.

“Ray Charles told this incredible story that I’ve never heard anywhere else,” Nichter said. “To me, that’s the real value of the tapes. It’s not just the presidency or Nixon.

“The tapes are like a time capsule of the era, of Americana of the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.

