The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 85 years ago:

Immense volume of materials used in sewer plant project

An idea of the magnitude of construction operations on Norwalk’s $143,000 sewage disposal project north of town can be gained by examining the list of materials being used.

Three immense concrete tanks of the filter type, each 80 feet in diameter and 10 feet high, will be main features of the plant. Work on the circle walls of Tank No. 2 has been finished and similar work on the No. 3 tank is in the last stage.

Workmen are finding their duty strenuous, to say the least. As far as possible, Norwalk men are employed. Many of the workmen, who are fine physical specimens, find it extremely hard to keep up the hot pace. When weather is clear and the sun beats down on the men, many of them find it difficult to keep going. But the workers are game and it is predicted that when they get hardened to the work, they will go through the daily grind without faltering. Men are being worked in six or eight hour shifts. The daily working period is about 12 hours.

Pressing Co. to pack kraut this season

The Pressing Canning Co. this year will pack only cabbage. No corn, pickles or other products will be put up this season. It is stated that canners have decided to reduce output this year because of overproduction last season. Cabbage to be put up by the local company will be obtained from the local district.

Will continue U.S. Route 250 to Sandusky

COLUMBUS — Extension of U.S. Highway Rt. 250 from Norwalk to the intersection of Route 6 at Sandusky, was announced today by State Highway Director O.W. Merrell.

United States Route 250 will continue to Sandusky over what formerly was State Route 13. The extension of this route involves approximately 17 miles.

Schaffer-Haulter nuptials solemnized

St. Alphonsus Church at Peru was the scene of a very beautiful wedding this morning when, at a nine o’clock solemn High Mass, Miss Irene Mary Schaffer, eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Schaffer Sr., was united in marriage to Mr. Clarence Martin Hauler, son of Mrs. Lena Hauler.

Remove bullet from back of young bandit

Surgeons yesterday afternoon removed a .32 calibre bullet from the body of John Blaha, 18, a Cleveland bandit who was shot June 29 by Carl Neiding, auto mechanic, while trying to hold up the Kenyon Garage at Wakeman.

The bullet enetered the front part of the chest just below the heart and struck the 12th thorasic vertebrae, located in the spinal column in about the middle of the back. The patient has rallied from the operation. It seems certain, however, that he probably never will walk, even if he manages to survive.

Coming Friday — July 7, 1932: Announce cast of Washington celebration

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok