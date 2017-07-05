Full tummies on Fourth

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 47 years ago:

Full tummies on the Fourth

July Fourth celebrants had no excuse for walking away hungry from the Veterans of Foreign Wars day-long celebration Saturday.

During the day, people swarmed through the clubhouse and picked up 1,220 halves of barbecued chicken, swallowed pop form about 1,700 bottles, drank eight pounds of coffee and ate 486 pounds of french fries.

“It was a good day,” said Evelyn Rogers, president of the VFW Ladies auxiliary. “My girls really worked hard behind the counter making sandwiches and cooking french fries.

Dwight Coder, general chairman of the day’s activities, said “For the weather, we had a real good turnout. We haven’t figured up the bills yet, but a lot of people showed up.”

It’s puppy time

(Photo caption) More than 400 dogs from six states competed in the Fourth Annual Huron County Kennel Club Puppy Match at the County Fairgrounds Sunday. H. Bender of Akron shows his papillon pupppy to Bonnie Horton, a Durmont, Md. Judge. Also shown is Mrs. Sandra Zenon of Stow posing with her bulldog puppy Chipper, that won best of breed.

City church makes first tax payment

St. Paul Episcopal Church has made its first tax payment to the city treasury.

The vestry of the local church last month voted to remit half a percent of its annual pledges to the city treasury in payment for services provided by the city. Churches have a tax free status.

Rector T.G.S. Whitney sent the church’s check to City Treasurer Lewis McLaughlin Friday.

Mr. Whitney said the payment “represents our continuing feeling of responsibility to our community resulting in our self-imposed taxation and representing our share of the city income tax.

N&W honors city men, promotes five

Two Norwalk railroaders were honored and five others promoted to conductor during ceremonies held recently by the Norfolk and Western Railway.

Charles D. Miller, 65, 10 Oak St., received a 50-year pin for his service in the railroad industry. Miller began as a car repairman in May 1920. He is now a conductor.

A.N. Nichter, 38 W. Washington St., retired effective May 15. An engineer with N&W, Nichter has been with the company since 1964 and was formerly with Nickle Plate and Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroads.

Promoted to conductor are E.F. Meyer, J.O. Wilhelm and R.E. Null, all of Monroeville, and Charles E. Henry, 22 Grove Ave., and Clarence L. Rice, 219 W. Main St.

Diringer tutors at Wooster camp

Although former Norwalk High basketball star Tom Diringer will be only a sophomore this fall at Kent State University, his talent in the sport has already been carried off the court into the classroom.

The holder of the Norwalk High individual scoring record is now one of the counselors at the well-known Camp Fighting Scot basketball camp at the college of Wooster.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok