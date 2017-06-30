The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 89 years ago:

James Kavanaugh passes away at summer home

James Kavanaugh, president and general manager of the Norwalk Drill Tool Co. and one of the most prominent and best known citizens of this city, died at 11:15 Friday night at his cottage at Rye Beach.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1861, in Ireland. His parents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Kavanaugh. At the age of seven years, the decedent came to this country with his parents. He had lived in Norwalk 21 years. On July 16, Mr. Kavanaugh married Kathhryn MaGee at Rixford, Pa.

Surviving are the widow and the seven children, Mrs. D.L. Hewett and Mrs. C.E. Longaway, both of Cleveland; Mrs. G.L. Moon of Chicago; Mrs. R.C. Hill of Elyria, and Mrs. C.W. Goodell, L.J. Kavanaugh and Dale Kavanaugh, all of Norwalk; the sisters and brothers, Mrs. R.L. Mason, Mrs. Harry Bemis, Mrs. George Morris, all of Bradford, Pa.; Mrs. L. Dinninger of Robinsonville, N.C.; and Joseph Kavanaugh of Tulsa, Okla.

Mr. Kavanaugh was a worthy and typical representative of that notable group of pioneer oil men who were largely responsible for the opening of the great petroleum epoch, which embraces as on one of its phases, the development of the internal combustion engine and the automotive industry.

Shot riddled man whistles prisoner song

The grand jury assembled this morning upon order of Prosecutor Martin. A report may be made later today. The cases of the four young men arrested on the charge of trying to commit a robbery last week at the Rosebud filling station just west of here are being considered, it is stated.

Albert and Henry LaBonte, brothers of Putnam, Conn., are in jail suffering from buck shot wounds inflicted by Henry Stadler, proprietor of the station. Henry LaBonete is an accomplished whistler and this morning warbled the Prisoners’ Song so loudly that the strains were heard some distance from the jail. Henry received about 12 buck shot pellets in various parts of his anatomy but his brother Albert was handed about 30 and is in no mood for whistling, jail officials state.

Peony blooms of monster size

WIlliam Crawford of North West St., whose peony bushes are the marvel of his neighbors, sent to the Reflector-Herald office this morning a cluster of beautiful blooms, some of them measuring as much as eight inches across. They are unusually beautiful.

Reunion at West Point school

The fifth annual reunion of the former pupils-parents and friends of the West Point School south of town was held June 17. The day was beautiful and a goodly number were in attendance.

A pleasant program of songs were sung with Ms. Hattie Kennedy at the organ.

Pleasant memories were brought back by hearing incidents from school life in the past, related by former teachers, five of whom were present.

Mrs. Libbie McDonald read form an old scrap book an account of a spelling match held in 1862 in which her husband and others well known in the vicinity took part.

Special songs were sung by Alton Thomas of Norwalk, N.S. Hakes of Norwalk, and Mrs. Hattie Kennedy of Elyria.

Only one plane reported owned in Huron County

Will the airplane ever catch up with the automobile? It if does it certainly has not started in Huron County, a district with 32,000 population and more than 8,000 motor vehicles.

It is said that only one place is owned in Huron County. This machine, it is given, was left as security for a garage bill at New London and that the owner, it is told, desires to sell it about about the price of a very low priced automobile. Another machine, which came down for fuel at New London the other day, took off a part of a fence when the pilot started to hop off and was considerably damaged. Lieut. Cummigns of Cleveland is expected to arrive soon to inspect the New London field.

C.C. Reynolds is veteran penman

C.C. Reynolds of Greenwich, for many years, has ranked as one of the county’s finest penmen. It is believed by many that he is easily one of the foremost wielders of the pen in the entire country. The other day, while visiting the county clerk’s office, he wrote out a sample of his work by penning the names of “Hoover and Curtis” Republican candidates for president and vice president. The sample of penmanship has been tacked up on a bulletin board.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok