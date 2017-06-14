Boy's finger tips are blown off after dynamite cap explodes

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

Dynamite cap exploded when boy attempts to pound nail into it

James Pusateri, son of Francis Pusateri, of 83 Prospect Street, lost the tips of the second and third fingers of his left hand when he set off a dynamite cap by pounding it with a nail and stove wrench yesterday afternoon about 3 o’clock at Boss’ shining stand.

The boy had found the cap while on a farm recently and had been carrying it around, not knowing what it was. He was attempting to pierce it with a nail when it exploded with such violence that the flesh was torn from the ends of two fingers and both hands were otherwise badly lacerated.

Companions who were present at the time took him to Dr. Hawley’s office where the wounds were dressed. He was taken home by a driver at Newman’s garage.

Spies steal aviator’s tools

Paul Wilbur, Norwalk aviator, who is in Pensacola, Fla. in government aerial employ, has suffered the loss of valuable tools and plans, either by loss or theft. It is thought to be theft by German spies, as the articles are in a trunk which mysteriously disappeared while en route to the southern town. The government is known to be investigating the loss but will give forth no information. Wilbur is a rising young aeronaut and the loss has temporarily delayed important matters connected with the government aerial plane.

Edwin Bedell dies in Missouri

Edwin Bedell, brother-in-law of Charles Stacey of this city, died at his home in Middeltown, Mo., a week ago Tuesday. He suffered a stroke of paralysis two days before. He formerly dwelt in Norwalk and was a son of Henry Bedell, who owned the farm two miles out Whittlesey, now owned by Henry Lais. He was a member of Co. D, 55th Ohio, enlisting in 1861, and served about 18 months when he was discharged for disability.

Senior dance pretty event

The Senior dance, bringing to a close all the high school commencement festivities of the year, attracted a splendid crowd of the flower of Norwalks’ youth last evening and was one of the prettiest functions given locally in many a day. The armory floor was in excellent shape, the decorations most artistic, the gowns of the girls fresh and pretty and the music superb. Dancing was kept up up until 3:30 o’clock. About three hundred guests were present and greatly enjoyed the hospitality of the class.

The guests and dancers were received as they entered the hall by the class officers, President, Mr. Otis Williams; Vice President, Mr. Otis Symons; Secretary, Miss Marie Studer; and Treasurer, Mr. Wallace Graham. It was ten o’clock when the line formed for the grand march, which was led by Mr. Otis Williams and Miss Louise Townsend of Cleveland.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok