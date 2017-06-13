The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

First baby born in Memorial Hospital

The first baby born in Memorial Hospital is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burt Wonsor, who reside near Norwalk, and arrived last night.

Joy Bowen, a little girl from New London, was admitted to the hospital last night and was operated upon for appendicitis this morning at 9 by Dr. Rosenbery.

Charles Edward Barton’s condition is unchanged. He was more comfortable last night.

Norwalk boy enters government service

William Wickham leaves this evening for Fort Shaw, Montana, where he will enter the government reclamation service in the capacity of an engineer with surveying his chief duty. He graduated last year from the University of Michigan as a civil engineer and for a time was employed in Detroit. Recently he was examined and passed by government agents at Cleveland for the officers’ reserve corps and is awaiting a commission as second lieutenant in the engineering service.

Grand jury in session today

The Huron County grand jury convened in special session today having been called together by Prosecuting Attorney Frank Carpenter to consider numerous cases which have been recently brought to his attention. The session will probably last the remainder of the week, if not longer.

The jury, as it stood this morning, was composed of the following: Harry F. Bowers, P.A, Zipfel, Jon Bown, G.A. Dimon, C.L. McCrae, Fred Link, B.F. Stultz, F.H. Howe, Walter Griffin and W.G. Searles of Norwalk; T.J. Welsh of Clarksfield, James Mahan of New London and Ed. O. Cushman of Norwich.

Students will be home soon

The following people who have been attending college for the past year will return soon to spend the summer vacation at their homes in this city.

Miss Alice Snyder, who is attending Miss Capen’s school at North Hampton, Mass., will return home on Friday. Miss Vera Nagel, accompanied by a guest, Miss Aileene Young of Youngstown, who has been attending school at Athens, Ohio, will return home Sunday. Miss Marion Jones of Lake Erie College, Painsville, will arrive here Thursday. Robert McDonald of the University of Michigan will arrive in this city Friday.

The graduation exercises of Lake Erie College will take place Wednesday, June 20. Miss Theresa Terry is a member of the gradation class and will return home immediately after the exercises. Reed Rowley, a student at the Unviversity of Michigan, will return home Monday, June 18. Miss Lucy Wickham, who is attending Smith College at Northampton, Mass., is expected home Wednesday, June 13. Miss Ruth Laylin, who is attending the same school, will not be home until Wednesday, June 20.

Clatyon Humble, who is attending the Westinghouse school at Pittsburgh, will resume his duties through the summer months and will be home the latter part of Aigsut to spend two weeks as the guest of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Humble. Harold Bowen, who is attending Canegie Technical School, Pittsburgh, will arrive home Friday.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok