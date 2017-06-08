The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 46 years ago:

Mozelle Adams is retiring

Miss Mozelle Adams, a member of the Norwalk City School system for nearly 50 years, will retire this year.

The announcement was made Tuesday night when the Board of Education accepted her resignation from the system effective at the end of this school year. Miss Adams presently is elementary coordinator.

The board then hired Miss Adams for the first semester of next year to complete projects now underway in the health and social studies programs.

Born in Norwalk, Miss Adams was graduated from Norwalk High School and received her first teaching assignment -—at the age of 18 -—at Benedict School.

In 1929 Miss Adams was transferred to League St. School where she spent 21 years simultaneously as a teacher and principal. She has held her present position of elementary coordinator since 1950.

Miss Adams has served Norwalk schools under five superintendents beginning with Charles Patterson in 1920 to the present superintendent, Dr. Albion Gotaas.

Scouts to fete leaders

BIRMINGHAM — Over four hundred people are expected at the Girl Scouts adult appreciation dinners Thursday at Camp Timberline in Birmingham.

Troop leaders, other volunteers, and their families have been invited for an afternoon and evening at camp as recognition for the volunteer help.

Local girls who will serve as swimming lifeguards for the gatherings are Pattie Arlin, Marie Fisher, Heidi Bohn, Julie Ramsey, Carole Sheehan, Brenda Waters and Leslie Woodward.

Craig Colvin: Really fit

Craig Colvin, 10, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Kousno, 13 Parsons Street, proved that little guys can be tough.

Craig, a fourth grader at Maplehurst, scored the most points among 725 Norwalk Elementary students in the American Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation fitness tests.

He was one of just three boys — all Maplehurst students — to earn the Presidential Award in the test.

The other Presidential winners were sixth graders Mario Ramos, 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ramos, 19 Adams Street, and Jim Irwin, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Irwin, 5 Indian Terrace.

Eagles’ Smith gets top track honor

MONROEVILLE — Dennis Smith, Eagle track star, received a special award at the Monroeville High School awards day.

Smith received an award for scoring the most points during the season and a silver medal for placing second in the high jump at the district meet. Along with Bob Ackerman, Tim Christman and Alan Meyer, Smith received a gold medal for participatng on the mile relay team which placed second in the state Class A meet.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok