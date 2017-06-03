Tales of the Rochester 'Bruiser and Terrifier'

Early in September of 1877, Jim argued with a brakeman on a train en route from New London. First he threw a shackling iron at the brakeman, but missed him and struck the train’s newsboy. Then he turned on some men standing nearby and came in contact with Hiram Day, who pushed him away. Jim then picked up a cinder weighing about two pounds and hurled it at Day. Luckily it missed, and they managed to get Dagan into jail and then into the court of Mayor Skellenger of New London.

Bond was set at $300, which Dagan couldn’t produce, so he was bound over to the Huron County Grand Jury and brought to Norwalk to the county jail on the charge of assault with intent to kill. The New London Record editor commented that a serious case may grow out of Dagan’s “many contemptible acts of lawlessness and pusillanimousness.” (It’s a word; look it up!)

No doubt the editor and many others had hopes that The Terrifier would go off to prison for a long time. Instead, a week later Jim and his cellmate picked the lock of their cell door and escaped when the outer cell-area door was left open. In this account Jim Dagan was called the Rochester Bruiser. I could find no further action in this case, so I presume that the two escapees managed to avoid the law — until the next time.

This escape took place from the 1837 county jail, which stood behind the present courthouse where our 1887 “old jail” now stands. This 1837 jail was condemned for years as unfit for use, especially in that the soft brick used in building it allowed prisoners to easily dig their way out through the wall. Every year for about ten years before the 1887 jail was built, the grand jury would inspect the jail as one of its statutory tasks, and every time would recommend strongly to the county commissioners that they build a new jail.

No doubt Jim Dagan returned home to Rochester and laid low for a while. I’m always curious about the past of a pusillanimous person such as James, but I didn’t find much more about him in a quick search, except that a man of the same name served from this area in the Civil War when so many National Guard units were activated in 1864. Eventually this James Dagan received a pension for his service, and is said to have died in 1915.

The eventual fate of the Rochester Bruiser and Terrifier is not imperative today anyway, so we’ll leave it for my successor to find the details.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.