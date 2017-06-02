The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 104 years ago:

Board of review ready for work

The city board of review, comprising W.H. Keifer, J.W. Rexford and J.H. Beattie, organized this morning for their spring work of reviewing and equalizing the work of the personal property assessors.

J.W. Rexford was re-elected president and Charles Frederick was chosen chief clerk.

The offices of the board this year will be in the Nichols block, No. 28 Seminary Street, which the county rented soon after the destruction of the court house by fire last July.

Infirmary inmate was tired of life

The body of Perry Lilly, an inmate of the county infirmary, who took his life Friday evening, was taken to his old home in New London by Undertaker Sackett of that place, Saturday afternoon.

Lilly, who was about 70 years old, took carbolic acid and died in a few minutes. He was found by one of the inmates in the tool house, shortly after he had passed away.

McCrillis auto again in commission after mishap

Nothing daunted by their automobile accident on Friday evening, Roland McCrillis and Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Orr again ventured out Sunday in the McCrillis machine, going to Ashville, O., for a short visit with friends. They will return home tomorrow, bringing with them Mrs. McCrillis, who has been visiting relatives in Ashville, and her nephew, Charles Morrison.

Mr. McCrillis states that he was in no way to blame for the overturning of his automobile Friday evening on his way home from Sandusky. The man ahead of him, who stopped his runabout to allow Mr. McCrillis to pass, did not leave room enough for the big car to get by, and in turning to avoid coming in contact with the smaller machine, Mr. McCrillis went too close to the ditch and not being able to see the lay of the land on account of the tall grass, the machine went into the ditch and the automobile was somewhat damaged, the occupants, four of them, escaping, fortunately, with no broken bones, although they were pretty badly bruised and frightened. The machine was repaired and again put in commission for the tirp to Ashville on Sunday.

The other occupant of the machine Friday evening was Mr. McCrillis’ sister, Miss Bertha McCrillis, and the party had gone to Sandusky during the day to call on Rev. WIlliam Couden at Providence hospital.

Prominent man found dead

Daniel White, a well known resident of Huron County, who lives about one mile east of New London, was found dead this morning by his wife when she went to his room to call him for breakfast.

Mr. White was about 72 years old and was well known throughout the county, He was an ardent Republican, and at one time was a a candidate before a county convention for nomination of sheriff. He was a veteran of the Civil War, having served in the artillery division of the service.

He is survived by his wife and three children, Mrs. Clyde E. Ward, whose husband is head of one of the large regalia manufactories of the town; Mrs. Bertha Andrews, also of New London, and a son who lives in the west.

