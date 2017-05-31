Many pay tribute to boys of blue

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 104 years ago:

Memorial Day fittingly observed in this city

Memorial Day was fittingly observed in Norwalk, honor having been reverently paid the dead heroes of the Civil War in interesting exercises in the State Armory. The Armory was filled with those who hold of paramount importance the objects set out in the establishment of the holiday.

There was a general observance of the holiday, however, business being suspended in all public and private institutions, employers and employees joining in a day of recreation as best suited the individual.

At the Armory, where the exercises of the day were held commencing at 1:30, were found the scattering veterans of the Civil War, their gray hairs and grizzled beards setting them apart from the others of the audience. Judge S.A. Wildman was president of the day and W.G. Holiday vice president.

Gilded Fool deserves success

“The Gilded Fool” was Nat Goodwin’s greatest success and the fact that the Norwalk Dramatic Club is to give it speaks well for their theatrical tastes. The production is to be given Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at the Gilger for the Norwalk Federation of Women’s Clubs and the proceeds are to go towards establishing a rest room in Norwalk. The cast of characters including as it does the cream of Norwalk’s talented local talent, assures the artistic success of the production.

It is as follows:

Perkins, John Jerpe; Chauncey Short, Thayer Jackson; Jack DuVal, Fred Johnson; Rev. Jacob Howell, Frank Wilcox; Bannister Strange, F.W. Malberger; Mrs. Ruthven, Miss Helene Gross; Mr. Ruthven, E.W. Armstrong; Miss Margaret Ruthven, Mrs. Martin Keppinger; Miss Nell Audrey Ruthven, Mrs. Otto Harter; and Miss Jessica Rood, Miss Hattie Graves.

Darrow shook hands with Abe

J.H. Darrow, the well-known shoe man of Norwalk, is another Huron County man who had the honor of shaking hands with Abraham Lincoln.

Mr. Darrow lived in Washington in 1862 for several years and saw the president probably fifty times and shook hands with him a dozen times or so. In fact, he had the unusual advantage of seeing and meeting nearly every prominent general of the Civil War and after Lincoln’s death was one of the throng of patriotic citizens who viewed the remains as they lay in state in the capitol.

Class of 1913 numbers 40

The graduating class of Norwalk High School for the year 1913 will number forty, the final examinations having been taken and the official list compiled.

The class numbers one less than the class of 1912, when there were forty-one, the largest class in the history of the public schools.

The members of the graduating class are as follows:

Russell T. Amsden, Violet Lee Baker, Boyd Elwood Bateham, Constance Bathrick, Arthur Jay Beattie, Christina Benton, C. Reuben Bloomer, Albert C. Boedigheimer, Thomas Wickham Christian, Dean Overhold Critz.

Florence Marie Drake, Carl L. Erb, Arthur J. Francis, Jaman Barraclough Frazier, Aura Mae Funnell, William Carroll Gilger, Mark C. Henderson, Loren Hester, Maty (last name illegible), Clarence J. Humbel.

Katherine M. Husted, Grace Ethel Jefferson, Asher D. Kahn, Marion Elizabeth Kirk, Raymond S. Knapp, Marjorie Louise Lamb, Elisabeth Laning, Harold R. Malcolm, Irene Carlton Marsh, Bertha Elizabeth McCague, Robert T. McDonald.

Waldo H. Schock, Florence Marie Stein, Harlon Parker Stewart, Myron Eugene Terry, Ethel E. Thomas, Pauline Effie Townsend, Ralph Eugene WIlcox, Jessie M. Williams and Elizabeth Christine Yanquell.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok