The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 104 years ago:

Horace Andrews cross examined Theodore Roosevelt

MARQUETTE, Mich., May 27 — One of th emost extraordinary statements ever made by a public man in an open gathering was made by Thodore Roosevelt today in court when he gave in detail a list of all the alocholic drinks he had swallowed in the course of his life. Questioned before the jury gathered from a section where drinking is common, he invariably jerked out a drip denial that he was a drunk and or had ever been under the influence of liquor in his life. George Newett, editor of Iron Ore, who Roosevelt is suing for $10,000 damages and libel, sat grimly listing to Mr. Roosevelt’s recital.

“I am not a teetotaler,” said the colonel, “but I am abstenious to the extreme. I have never been drunk in my life nor in the slightest degree under the influence of alcohol.” His story covered the minutest details of his daily life as a solider, governor, president, African hunter, contributing editor, and canddate for re-election. He told with whom and when he had tasted drink and how much was in the glass. Spectators listened as he testified he never touched beer, whiskey or red wine. These are the only tipples much in evidence in the northern peninusula of Michigan.

Attorney Harace Andrews of Cleveland, formerly of Norwalk, cousel for the big Ore concerns represented Editor Newett, cross-examiend the colonel. The colone chafed perceptibly under the suave questioning of Andrews and when asked as to the quantity of liquor he had absorbed on various occasions, thumped out the reiteration of his previous testimony. Roosevelt denied that the Bull Moose organization was pushing the suit and said he was paying all the expenses of it himself.

Flag for Fairfield

That the children may learn lessons in patriotism and to create a love for the dear old flag, I wish to place on the schoolhouse in district No. 4, at the junction of the Fairfield and Ridge roads, a glag staff and flag, and that it may also serve as a memorial for the brave boys who leep over on the little green knoll and would kinly ask all who attended school and the teachers also, if they will contribute their mite toward it. Will those having friends away, please let them know about it? Send to Mrs. Emma Rogers Vaughn, Norwalk, O.

Solemn mass for Mr. Hipp

There was a large outpourting of friends at the funeral services held for Charles Hipp in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Tuesday morning at 8:30 o’clock.

W.C. Brady sang a solo, “Thy Will Be Done,” immediately at the conclusion of the mass, and the choir rendered “In Thy Sacred Heart, O Jesus,” as the body was being carried to the vestibule where friends took a farewell look upon the features of the dead man as they left the church.

Interment was in the family vault in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Peru, the folliwng friends acting as pallbearers: John Mullin, Ed Duffner, Thomas Garrigan, Joseph Wilhelm and William McGuan and Philip Storg.

Gave poisoned meat to pet cats

The pet cats belonging to Mrs. Sylvia Wheeler of No. 65 Foster Avenue, have been poisoned the past few weeks, one last Friday, by feeding the animals meat containing strychnine, according to the diagnosis of a beternary surgeon.

One of the adnimals died but the second attempt was unsuccessful. Mrs. Wheeler has her suspicions as to who perpetrated the act but does not think it was one of her near neighbors.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok