City hit by worst storm of spring season

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 64 years ago:

City blasted by worst storm of spring season

Norwalk and the area were hit by the severest electrical storm of the season this morning at daybreak when nearly two inches of rain flooded streets, cellars and low-lying areas.

Although the Norwalk Creek in recent weeks had been swollen with flood waters by the heavy rains, it rose to almost flood level stage after this morning’s deluge and was expected to overflow its banks at particularly low points.

Firemen during the downpour were called to 131 Newton Street where the occupant, William White, thought he smelled rubber burning after a particularly vicious bolt had doused the lights in the house.

There was no damage, Fire Chief Bill Lohman reported.

Another bolt of lightning stripped some bark from one of the huge oaks in front of the home of Dr. and Mrs. A.B. Kimmell on West Main and may necessitate removal of the tree.

Prizes awarded to beauty entries

Marianna McAlarney, 1-A Minard Place, took first prize in the entry drawing among the 54 girls who are vying for the title of Norwalk sesqui beauty queen.

Runners-up for the prizes were Rosemary O’Dell, 59 Woodlawn; Norma Jean Moss, 68 West Seminary; Donna Hannel, 43 East Elm, all of whom will receive a pair of hose.

Entry photos for the beauty queen contest, which closed at 9 p.m. Saturday, are now on display in the show window of the B.C. Taber Co.

17 youths from county slated for physicals

Seventeen Huron County youths, one from rural Norwalk, are slated to take pre-induction army physical examinations June 17, the local Draft Board announced today.

The youths, who will report at 7:30 a.m. on June 17, at the local Board officers are:

Plymouth, Lawrence Silliman, Gilbert L. Matthews, Richard F. McKenzie; North Fairfield, Elden E. Eastman, Marvin M. Wheeler; Willard, Leo A. Jamison, Kenneth L. Smith, Donald R. DeWitt, Constantine Nowakowski, John D. Bores; Rural Norwalk, Freadhelm Horning; New London, Reeves Carroll and Richard P. Brown; Miscellaneous, Russell B. Gibson, Wakeman; Josua Laferty, rural Shiloh; Jack L. Alexander, Lima (formerly of Wakeman); Carl H. Moyer, Sandusky (formerly of rural Bellevue).

Golf season opens at Elks Country Club

The official opening of the summer golf season was carried out Sunday at the Elks Country Club without too much cooperation from the weather man.

About 40 golfers started around the course and a somewhat smaller number completed the first Scotch foursome play of the year. Mrs. Robert White and Alan Angell won prizes for low gross. Mr. and Mrs. Ray Gerken were possessors of the low net. Others winning prizes were Mrs. Charles Peckham and Jim McAlarney, Mr. and Mrs. Reese Lawyer, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Taber, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Bowers, Mr. and Mrs. Neill Ebert, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Brown and Mr. and Mrs. Al Westrick.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok