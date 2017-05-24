Seek vanished plane pilot

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 64 years ago:

Crash lands in mud field near Rt. 20.

Huron County law enforcement agencies are mystified by an airplane pilot who vanished shortly after 8 last evening after crash landing his small plane in a wheat field on the Walter Duffet farm, Rt. 20 east.

The plane, according to the State Highway Patrol, came down during a pouring rain, skidded along the muddy field for about 90 feet, and came to a stop with its under carriage, a wing tip and propeller damaged.

Mrs. Kermit Renner, who lives in the vicinity, notified the State Patrol of the plane’s landing.

She told officers she saw the pilot walk from the plane and head for the highway, a distance of about 350 yards. He was last seen flagging down a motorist and heading in the direction of Norwalk.

Judge continues hearing on youths in Willard war

Four to five of the youths rounded up by Willard’s Mayor Robert W. Miller and three patrolmen Thursday night in time to nip a gang war will have further hearings next week before Juvenile Court Judge Don J. Young Jr.

Judge Young reported that these youths had been in previous difficulties with authorities and more stringent action will probably be taken against them.

The other youths, number some 24, both from Greenwich and Willard, were given hearings and placed on rigid probation and in custody of their parents.

More females in county, 1950 census shows

Males numbered 19,574 and females 19,779 among the 39,353 residents of Huron County enumerated in the 1950 census, according to final figures announced by the Bureau of the Census.

The county’s total population included 38,817 whites, 504 Negroes, and 32 persons of other races.

The median age of the population was 31.1 years, while 11.3 percent were 65 years old and over. The number of children under five years old was 4,422. The number of persons 21 years old and over was 25,275.

Berezin wins tourney title

Jay Berezin, 170 West Main, won the men’s singles championship in the City-Wide Table Tennis Tournament last night in the Jaycee clubrooms. Berezin defeated Bill Slattergren 18-21, 21-17, 23-21, and 21-13.

In winning his way to the finals, Berezin defeated Ken Koehneke, Greg Lesch and Jack Carpenter.

The event is sponsored by the City Park and Recreation Board and the Norwalk Junior Chamber of Commerce, along with junior and senior high divisions which were completed earlier.

A gold trophy was awarded the winners in each divisions.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok