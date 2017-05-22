The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 78 years ago:

Stag party at country club next Wednesday

The first stag party of the season will be held at the Norwalk Country Club Wednesday, May 24, with golf in the afternoon and a diversified program in the evening, according to an announcement made by Frank Fisher, chairman of the Sports Committee today.

Qualifying rounds for the annual spring handicap tournament will begin at the club Sunday, May 21, and continue through to Sunday, May 28.

Fisher also announced today that inter-city matches have been booked for the next eight weeks with Fostoria, Fremont, Sandusky and Oberlin.

Many of the Norwalk golfers have been taking advantage of the fine spring golf weather and have got in a good bit of practice and as a result nine hole scores of 37, 38 and 40 are frequent.

Members of the Sport Committee are Frank Fisher, chairman, assisted by Hoffman, Tracy and Spangler.

Doris Perry wins honors at North Fairfield High

J.C. Martin, superintendent of North Fairfield schools, announces the coveted Reader’s Digest Award for Scholastic Achievement has been won by Miss Doris Perry, this city, valedictorian of the class of 1939, North Fairfield High School.

The Reader’s Digest confers this annual award as encouragement to young men and women throughout the nation who, by their scholastic achievement, give promise of growing into leadership in their communities.

Other awards include:

Music, Roy Schild, Inez Baker; Commercial, Roy Schild, Iona Tanner, Doris Perry; Typing, Betty Heffley, Evelyn Kluding, Valoris Knight, Inez Baker, Dorothy Tanner, Robert Baxter; Bookkeeping, Roger Lawrence; Sportsmanship, Charles Hakes; Activities, Roger Lawrence; Athletics, Bernard Forster; Scholarship, Doris Perry; Scholarship given by Capitol University, Doris Perry.

Huron County to have first CCC project

Huron County is to have its first CCC camp project soon. Plans are being made for the improvement of a ditch with a crew of young men from the Attica CCC camp. An effort will be made to select the improvement and to start work before the beginning of summer.

54 to graduate at New London

Eight members of the 1939 graduating class of NLHS received the award of the National Honor Society, given for outstanding accomplishments in class, social and civic work. These eight are Jamilla Micek, Amba Ward, Donna Stoskopf, Lucius Bartlett, Betty Wolf, Dorothy Grimes, Arline Jenna, Marjorie Luxon.

The auditorium was well filled for Thursday night’s commencement.

In addition to the 54 graduates, Supt. Ira L. Landes, Principal E.C. Rasmussen and Lee Teets of the Board of Education, were on the stage.

Opening party is delightful

The opening luncheon-bridge party at the Norwalk Country Club Thursday afternoon proved to be a most delightful affair. A large number of women enjoyed the lovely one o’clock luncheon served at tables brightly decorated with tulips and lilacs.

Six tables of contract were in play during the afternoon, with prizes awarded to the following: Mrs. J.L. Wood, Mrs. J.W. Conner, Mrs. C.W. Anderson, Mrs. M. Lillian Osborn, Mrs. N.B. Betsold and Mrs. W.B. Barnhardt.

Mrs. Ella Fries passes away in Willard hospital

WILLARD — Mrs. Ella Phoebe Fries, 73, died in Municipal Hospital here Thursday night.

Funeral services will be held from the Secor Funeral Home at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

First communion

A class of 17 will receive their first Holy Communion from the Rev. Father G.M. Schnitz, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church on Sunday morning at the eight o'clock mass. In the class are Arlene Cramer, Patricia Eberly, Marilyn Fritz, Monica Fritz, Margaret Greenwald, Phyllis Herrick, Mabel Roeder, Kathleen Schaffer, Betty Stang, Alfred Camp, Donald Cramer, Robert Eberly, Donald Eberly, Jerome Gravenhorst, James Heman, Aloysius Meyer and Robert Sieber.

Mother of four plaintiff in divorce suit

Married at Lodi in 1926 and mother of four children, Mrs. Clara L. Tanner has sued Jay Tanner for divorce in common pleas court here through her attorney, K.R. Derby. She alleges her husband took the attitude that she was a “Chattel” that he has been cruel and that he has refused to speak to her at social gatherings.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok