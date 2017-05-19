The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 78 years ago:

Withers goes to works on poultry stealing charge

Charged with stealing many chickens and of selling them to local buyers, including restaurant men, H.G. Withers, former maker of dental plates, was taken to the Toledo Works today by Patrolman Frank Kromer.

He was sentenced to 30 days by Mayor Fred P. Link and must work out costs, which will make his term about two months.

Police report that Withers has been systematically stealing chickens and other poultry here for a long period and of dressing them at his outdoor abattoir on the banks of Norwalk Creek. A Norwalk man says he is certain that Withers stole 18 White Rock chickens from him in addition to a number of ducks. The authorities believe Withers has lifted hundreds of chickens and near Norwalk.

Give results of milk tests

The result of the bacterial tests that were made on May 8, 9, and 10 on samples of milk from the dairies and milk plants that supply milk to the city of Norwalk was as follows:

Grade “A” Raw Milk -—J.J. Bailey, Fred Bedford, Bells Dairy, Elver Burwell, Earl Chase, Albert Knoll, Donald Lutts, Norwalk Pure Milk Inc., Wirt Rogers, Stoll’s Valley Dairy, West End Dairy and Maple City Dairy.

Grade “A” Paseurized Milk -—Bell’s Dairy, Norwalk Pure Milk Inc.

Clarence Seitz, 45, passes away at Monroeville

Clarence Seitz, 45, Great War veteran, died at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at the home of his mother, Mrs. Catherine Seitz at Monroeville after being ill about two years.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his two children, Virginia and Vohnie, and the following brothers: Alfred, Clifford and Edwin, all of Monroeville, and Herman and George of Nrowalk.

Mr. Seitz was a cabinet maker and was born in Monroeville. In his efforts to regain his health, he received treatment for about a year in the Veteran’s Hospital at Milwaukee, Wis. He was a member of the Monroeville Legion Post.

Announce marble tourney winners

The marble tournament winners of Celeryville and Fitchville were decided after a series of hotly contested games. These winners as well as all of the school winners, will participate int he County Tournament to be held at the Armory in Norwalk on May the 27th at 2 o’clock.

The winners thus far are:

Monroeville, Harry Crawford, winner; Lyme Township, Steve Mark, winner; Fitchville, Wilbert Urich, winner, William Hardy, runner-up; Celeryville, Lance Gose, winner, Arnold Amburgy, runner-up.

This tournament is directed by the WPA recreation leaders and is sponsored by the Toledo YMCA.

Coming Saturday -— May 20, 1939: Baptists decide to remodel fire-damaged church

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok