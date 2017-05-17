The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 50 years ago:

City gets senior center aid

The award of a $37,609 federal grant to open and operate a Senior Citizens Center in Norwalk was announced today by the Rev. T.G.S. Whitney, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Mr. Whitney described the grant as “seed” money for a proposed three-year program which eventually we be taken over by the community itself for the benefit of retired persons.

The center will be located initially in St. Paul’s Episcopal parish house, 85 W. Main St. Opening is proposed for July.

Service news

Marine Pfc. Thomas E. Farris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald P. Reddix, rural Norwalk, has been promoted to Lance Corporal. He is serving as a member of Marine Aircraft Group at the Marine Air Base, Marble Mountain, Vietnam.

Aviation Electrician’s Mate Second Class Thomas H. Derby, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. Derby of 32 New Street, Norwalk, won promotion to his present rate in Imperial Beach, Calif., while serving as a crewman with Helicopter Combat Squadron One.

Marine Private First Class Lawrence R. Walton, son of Mr. Richard L. Walton of 125 East Main, New London, is serving with the Third Battalion Eighth Marines in the Mediterranean with the US Sixth Fleet.

Dennis J. Tucker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul C. Tucker, of 125 Norwood Ave., Norwalk, has been commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation from Officer Training School at Lackland AFB, Miss. He is a graduate of Norwalk High School and received his B.S. degree in business administration in 1966 from the Ohio State University. The lieutenant’s wife is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale J. DeLamater of 17 S. West St., Norwalk.

Ernest Wiles, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond B. Wiles of rural Collins, has been promoted to Specialist 5 at the United States Army Engineer Center, Fort Belvoir, Va. A graduate of Western Reserve High School in 1965, he joined the Army in Sept. 1966.

Spec. 4 Dale E. Liles, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Liles of Collins, arrived in Pleiku, Vietnam April 15. Liles received his basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C., then went to Ft. Lee, Va., for cook’s training. He was then sent to Ft. Belvoir, Va. where he was stationed until he left for Vietnam.

Girls wield rackets

(Photo caption) Here is the St. Paul girls tennis team which defeated Huron 7-0 Tuesday. The girls are Mrs. Jean Chose (coach), Terry Wise, Mary Celeste Amato, Sally Kocher, Joan Schaffer, Sarah Schlacter, Mary Ann Meesig, Linda Arnold, Janet Fisher and Pat Fleming.

15-year-old wins his Eagle

Steve Simons, a 15-year-old who has spent half of his life in scouting, was presented the highest award in Boy Scouting Tuesday night — Eagle badge.

Steve is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Simons of 323 E. Main St.

His award was presented at the Court of Honor of Troop 232 attended by some 125 scouts, parents and guests at the Fellowship Hall of First United Presybterian Church. Richard Rench, scountmaster, awarded him his “Eagle” rank.

Other awards included:

Tom Mitchell became a life scout.

Dave McGuckin, Mike Loyer and Dean Bauman became star scouts. Mike Loyer also became a first class scout.

Craig Holman and Doug White were ranked as second class scouts.

Coming Thursday -— May 18, 1967: 16 Lions members ill after banquet

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok