Norwalk Truck Lines being sold to company in Washington state

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 50 years ago:

Sell Norwalk Truck

Norwalk Truck Lines Inc. is to be sold to United Buckingham Freight Lines, Inc., of Spokane, Wash., if the Interstate Commerce Commission approves.

The addition of Norwalk Truck Lines to United Buckingham would result in the creation of one of the largest coast-to-coast trucking firms in the nation.

2 senior girls win GAA honors

Marsha Simon and Linda Coe, both seniors, took top honors Monday night at the annual Girls Athletic Association Mother-Daughter Banquet at Norwalk High School.

About 175 girls, their mothers and guests attended the banquet held at the junior high school.

Marsha earned 2,605 points over her four years in high school, the highest number earned by an one girl. Linda earned a total of 2,255. Both girls were awarded trophies and GAA charms.

Seven high school girls earned 1,500 points and were awarded GAA pins. They were Debi Albright, Linda Bergstedt, Medlyn Chaney, Linda Coe, Jackie Iehle, Donna Ott and Becky Preston.

The following 16 students were given varsity letters for earning 1,000 points: Debby Pohl, Jahel Peeks, Donna Ott, Judy Olsen, Sally Liedorff, Karen Libbee, Sharon Johnson, Jackie Iehle, Karen Higgins, Karen Dudley, Cathy Curry, Connie Comyas, Medlyn Chaney, Linda Bergstedt, Debi Albright and Karen Bahnsen.

SC will graduate 63 seniors

GREENWICH -—South Central High School will graduate 63 seniors at commencement exercises June 7.

Other speeches at Commencement will be delivered by valedictorian Sharon Leber of Greenwich and salutatorian Calvin Swander of rural Willard.

Miss Leber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Leber, will attend Riverdale School of Nursing in Columbus this fall.

Swander, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Swander Jr., will major in pre-medicine at Ashland College.

Champion New London Tracksters

(Photo caption) These members of the District Champion New London track team will compete in the Regional Track Meet this weekend. They are Marvin Randleman, Larry Neel, Bob Johnson, Maury Bowman, Charles Davis, Dean Harmony, James McDave, Alan Randleman.

Norwalk netmen lose to Crestline

The Norwalk tennis team fell to Crestline Monday 5-2.

Pat and Dave Hughes, Norwalk’s number one and two men, earned Norwalk’s points, as they defeated Chuck Brooks and Mike Arter respectively.

Coming Wednesday — May 17, 1967: City gets senior center aid

