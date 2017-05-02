Willard gives coach Carribean cruise

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 41 years ago:

Willard gives coach Caribbean cruise

WILLARD — It may be baseball season, but Willard is still cheering its hard luck basketball team and coach Bob Haas.

The popular coach, who took his injury and illness riddled team into the regional tournament, was buried in gifts Friday night — including a week long Caribbean cruise for him and his wife Sandy.

Willard Community Bank sponsored a dinner and invited all the guests including varsity and reserve basketball players, cheerleaders and managers and their parents in addition to the school administrators, bank officials and the basketball coaching staff.

The highlight was the presentation of gifts to Haas, including the cruise. Haas also received a riding lawnmower and gift certificates from Willard restaurants, gas stations and barber shops.

“It was really a complete surprise to me and I was a bit speechless,” said Haas.

In Haas’ five seasons at Willard, his teams have compiled an 89-18 record, including the only district titles the school has ever won.

Lamoreaux steals five bases

COLLINS — Frank Lamoreaux stole five consecutive bases Friday to establish a new South Central High School baseball record. He stole second four times and third once after reaching base four times on a single, a walk and two errors.

Meanwhile, teammate Roger Osborn hurled the first shutout of the season for the Trojans and Rick Lucal and Jon Fishbaugh drove in two runs each to pace South Central to an 8-0 victory over host Western Reserve.

Mounties top Flyers

The Mapleton Mounties jumped on St. Paul pitcher Steve Preston for four runs in the fourth en route to a 7-4 FIrelands Conference baseball victory at McGuan Park Friday night.

Preston was touched for seven hits, several of the “lines-shot” variety and did not appear to have his good stuff. He surrendered two runs in the second when Greg Foster led off the inning with a hit and then the next two batters walked.

St. Paul then rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh as Chuck Borgeson, Mike Fish, Joe Gross and Al Hohler accepted walks to force in the first run. Duane Trares then rammed a single up the middle for two more and then two outs later, Tom Reed followed with a single to plate the final marker.

Down the Block

Three area residents made the President’s List for the winter quarter at Miami University. The three are Holly Holb or rural Nrowalk, Janet Ann Kullman, of 25 Hawthorne Drive, and Joan Kraft of Willard. Justin Savage of rural Norwalk and Judith Cox of Willard made the Dean’s List at Miami.

Two Norwalk students at Walsh College will help assemble the skeleton of a mastadon, a project that has the entire community buzzing. The college is in Canton.

The bones of the monster were discovered in 1970 during excavation for an apartment project in Canton.

Helping to rebuild the creature are students Brian Schnellinger and Keith Filip of Norwalk.

Coming Wednesday — May 3, 1976: No smoking signs to be going up

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok