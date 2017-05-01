Huron County’s oldest resident dies at age 97

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 86 years ago:

John Luxon, aged 97, dies at New London

John Luxon, Huron County’s oldest resident, passed away at 6 p.m. Friday at the home of his son, Jesse Luxon, of New London, in his 98th year.

Mr. Luxon was born in Cornwall, England on July 28, 1833 and would have been 98 years old had he lived until July 28 of this year.

He married Elizabeth Hicks in 1854 and 11 children were born to this union, six of them in England.

In 1866, he came to the United States with his wife and five children (One child having died) and settled in England where the family lived two and half years.

He moved to a farm north of Fitchville on the River Road in 1869 and lived on this same farm for more than 54 years.

Davis takes agency for Auburn car

H.J. Davis, proprietor of the Norwalk Chevrolet garage, has taken the agency of the Auburn car in his own name and will have a machine or two in his establishment next week. The Auburn company, it is stated, has sold more cars from Jan. 1 to March 31 this year than it manufactured in the entire year of 1930. These cars are powered with Lycoming motors and all are eight cylinder jobs. The custom made Auburns are free wheeling.

Motorcyclists make journey to Peninsula

Several members of the Night Hawks Motorcycle Club of Norwalk journeyed to Peninsula, O., Sunday to witness a motorcycle hill climb. The climb was sponsored by the Ohio Ramblers Motorcycle Club of Akron.

The length of the course was 130 feet and the best time made was 4.9 seconds or an average of 18 miles per hour.

Members of the club who attended the climb are A.E. Lindendau, Malcolm Smith, Edwin Fessenden, Lucille Dishon, Rex McCrillis, Ray March, Ralph DeShong, Ray Heath, Dexter Myers, Louis Boose and F.B. Carter.

Mrs. Kreider, 90, dies at Monroeville

Mrs. Caroline Kreider, aged 90 years and six months, died at her home in Monroeville Saturday night after an illness of seven weeks.

Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Kreider had lived in Monroeville more than 60 years. She was the last of a family of seven. Surviving are the sons, Dr. E.R. Kreider of Monroeville, Charles Kreider of Chicago and Mabel of Monroeville.

