The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 86 years ago:

Mrs. Fred Knoll passes away in long illness

Mrs. Gertrude Knoll, wife of Fred W. Knoll, prominent farmer, passed away Tuesday evening at 7:35 at the family home on Townsend Road, just east of Norwalk, after an illness of four and a half years.

Death came unexpectedly as for the past ten days she had been unusually happy and bright. The end was without suffering.

Besides the devoted husband, there is left a family of six children, three boys and three girls: Wessel F., Stella M., Lane A. Fred Jr., Shirley Elizabeth, and Gertrude Allen, also her mother, Mrs. Margaret Wessel, of Columbus, three sisters, Mrs. Otto Zimmerer and Mrs. Elizabeth Seddens of Columbus and Mrs. Stella Toben of Sandusky, and one brotoher, Frank Wessell of Wheeling, W.Va.

Name cast for St. Paul comedy-drama

Announcements were made last week concerning the title and cast selections of the annual St. Paul High School class play, to be presented Monday, May 25, at the St. Paul auditorium. The selection, “Who wouldn’t be Crazy,” is a three-act comedy with scenes of a home for mentally diseased persons.

The cast will be: Inmate No. 1, Charles Smith; Inmate No. 2, Elizabeth Corey; Pluribus, a colored handyman about the asylum, Ambrose Reineck; Penie, Miss Meredith’s maid, Helen Culler; Miss Layelle, head nurse at the sanitarium, Marie Kean; Mr. Higgins, superintendent, Peter Corey; Mr. Marshall of the board of directors Frederic Cripps; Jack, alias “Speedy,” Marshall’s son, James Esker; Lois Meredith, a visitor, Frances Fritz; Reggie Mortimer, an admirer of Lois, Milton Rossman; Beatrice, Marjorie, Janet friends of Lois, Margaret Gfell, Helen Merner, Clarice Gfell, respectively; Evelyn Winslow, a wealthy patient, Marie Culley; Hardboiled McCafferty,a policeman, Joseph Stoll; Edward Gordon, Evelyn’s fiance, Arthur Westrick.

Golden wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Weisenberger celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary Sunday, April 26, at their home in West Hartland.

Fifty years ago Joseph Weisenberger and Lena Fisher were united in marriage by Father Gallup in Old St. Peter’s Church, where now stands the Shrine. Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Fisher attended the bride and groom. Both couples are still living.

Mr. Weisenberger was born in Badim, German, Feb. 14, 1852, and came to this country at the age of twenty-two years of age settling in Huron County where he has been a resident ever since. Now at the advanced age of Seventy-six, he is still enjoying good health.

Mrs. Weisenberger was born in Peru township on Sept. 29, 1861 and was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Fisher, who were well known in Peru.

They have resided in the same house for forty-nine years.

Dr. Walter Sawyer, native of Huron County, dies in Michigan

HILLSDALE, MICH. — Dr. Walter Hulme Sawyer, 69, died on Tuesday evening while playing golf at the Hillside Country Club. Death was due to heart failure. He had been a regent of the University of Michigan for 26 years.

He was born in Lyme township of Huron County, Ohio, August 10, 1861.

Coming Monday — May 1, 1931: John Luxon, age 97, dies in New London

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok