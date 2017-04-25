Fire salute over soldier's grave

The tops stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 101 years ago:

Company G attends services for cavalryman who lost life in Mexico

Fifteen members of Company G, Fifth regiment, went to Chicago Junction on the 11:45 o’clock S.N.&M. car, today, to act as escort and fire a salute at the funeral of Glenn Lloyd, a solider of the federal army who died in Mexico since the United States government sent its soldiers to run down the bandit Pancho Villa.

Glenn Lloyd, a native son of the Junction, aged 26 years, yearned for something more exciting than railroading in his home town, and enlisted in the United States Cavalry. He was under the command of Col. Dodd and when the troops were unleashed and started on their man hunt, young Lloyd was one of them. He was on that record dash of 72 miles in nine hours and then fell ill. His death occurred several days ago and the body arrived in his home town this morning.

Wishing to show him the honor due a soldier who gives up his life in line of duty, the whole town has closed up for the afternoon, most of the business men attending the funeral services.

Mayor W.F. Dawson and others thought it would be fitting that he be given the funeral of a soldier and they arranged for members of the Company G to attend as escort and fire a salute over the grave of the dead soldier.

Colt responsible for bad fall

Harold Ketcham of Peru met with a peculiar accident Sunday but fortunately escaped without serious injury.

He was at the top of an 18-foot ladder pulling straw form a stack when a colt in the field ran under the ladder and tipped it over. The young man was thrown to the ground, striking on his head and shoulders. No bones were broken but he was badly bruised and shaken up.

Norwalk Chautauqua

A bigger and better Norwalk chautauqua for 1916? This is the slogan that comes from the important conference held in this city yesterday by the officers of the Norwalk Chautauqua Association, with Mr. J..A. Bumstead of Columbus, superintendent of the Redpath Chautauqua.

The tentative date for the Norwalk chautauqua for 1916 is the second week in August and the talent for Nowalk’s Annual Community Uplift Week is a winner from start to finish.

The executive officers of the Norwalk Chautauqua were together for an evening dinner at the Avalon last night with Mr. Bumstead as guest. The local officials were: President, E.G. Martin; Vice President, C.F. Jackson; Secretary, Ed L. Young and B.B. Wood, treasurer.

Entertain for visiting guests

Miss Marie Esker entertained a number of young ladies at a theater party last evening in honor of Miss Verona Soisson and her guests, the Misses Margaret and Adeliade Commings of Manden, N.D.

Following the show the guests were invited to the home of Miss Lucille Hiss on Mill Street, where they spent a delightful informal evening with music and social chat. Light refreshments were served during the evening.

The guests included the following young ladies: Miss Edith Widman, the Misses Carrie and Lillian Amato, Miss Bertha Cook, Miss Soisson, the Misses Commings and Miss Esker. Miss Soisson and her guests will leave this evening to resume their studies at Milawuakee Downer School, Milwaukee, Wis.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok