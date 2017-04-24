The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 37 years ago:

Fanny Farmer idles 20 more

Fanny Farmer officials gave layoff notices to 20 more employees today, the Reflector has learned.

Today’s layoff is the third this year, bringing the total number of employees laid off to 72. The candy plant normally employs 350.

Jack Gallon, attorney for Teamsters Local 20, told the Reflector that any layoffs at this time are either seasonal or related to the economy. He emphasized the layoffs had nothing to do with the proposed construction of a second production plant.

Earlier this spring, company officials acknowledged they had decided to build a second candy manufacturing plant; but Gallon said the company has not begun construction and in fact is in the middle of negotiations with the union over the effects of such a move.

Robert Duvin, attorney for Fanny Farmer, said last month the company’s decision to build a second plant will have a “major impact” on the jobs of the workers at Norwalk.

JA Car wash Saturday

Norwalk Junior Achievement members will wash cars Saturday to raise money for their program.

Co-chairmen of the car wash are Ronald Sawyer and Dennis Stelzer who are presidents of two Junior Achievement companies.

Service news

Airman First Class Brian Eagleson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Eagleson of Wakeman, has been assigned to Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., after completing basic training at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Eagleson, a 1977 graduate of Western Reserve High School, is scheduled to receive specialized instruction in the communications operations field.

Norwalk girls have “one of those days”

The faster Wednesday is forgotten, the better Norwalk girls’ softball coach Ralph Ritzenthaler and his team will feel.

It was just one of those days.

“Every player that I started on defense committed an error,” Ritzenthaler said about the Truckers’ 19-6 Northern Ohio League loss to Shelby at McGuan Park. “It was just one of those games where we couldn’t do anything right and they took advantage of every mistake.”

Norwalk scored once in the first on three walks and a single by Jayne Loughton, but the Whippets scored seven in the third and it was all down hill for the Truckers after that.

Shelby out-hit Norwalk 10-7. The Truckers’ Rita Linder picked up her first hit of the season, a triple in the sixth inning.

Kim Smith went all seven innings on the mound for Norwalk and took the loss.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok