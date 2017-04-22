The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 37 years ago:

Bank bomb threat forces evacuation

The FBI is investigating a telephoned bomb threat, which forced about 50 people to evacuate the downtown branch of the Huron County Bank for just over an hour Monday.

Bank officials received the threat at 12:24 p.m., describing the caller as a male who demanded an unspecified amount of money, Sandusky FBI agent John Bell said. Norwalk police and Huron County sheriff’s deputies were called in and directed not to use their emergency lights or sirens.

The premises were evacuated immediately and searched by local law officials and security officers of the bank, who reported nothing suspicious was found.

Bank employees were waiting on the sidewalk nearby during the search. They were permitted to reenter the building at 1:35 p.m.

Bell said not much else is known, but the incident is still being investigated by federal and local authorities.

Future Flyers

Photo caption: The St. Paul junior high wrestling team, coached by Denny McCreary, finished with a 7-1 record this past season. Kneeling, from left, Johnny Camp, Dan Lichoff, Kevin Jaworski, John Rospert, Mark Wiebleski, Kevin Peters, Brad Hokes, Mike Smith, Noe Zapata, Jackie Smith, Mark Doughty, Steve Fleming, Dale Braden, Joel Hipp, Andy Smith, Jim Gassman, Dave Newcomer and Dina Young.

Lendrum keys Trucker triumph

UPPDER SANDUSKY — Norwalk’s baseball team rode the 13-strikeout performance of Eric Lendrum on Monday as the Truckers smashed Upper Sandusky 7-3.

Lendrum went the distance for coach John Derrer’s club., which is now 4-0 in the Northern Ohio League. Lendrum also helped the Truckers’ offense with a home run in the sixth and a double in the fourth.

Cliff Baker’s second-inning double knocked in two runs and erased Upper’s 1-0 lead. Rick Moore smacked a first-inning home run off Lendrum to give Upper Sandusky that 1-0 decision.

The Rams went back in front with single tallies in both the second and third innings before Norwalk stormed back with two runs in the fourth. The Truckers added another pair in the fifth and a single run in the sixth off Lendrum’s roundtripper.

Moore pitched the entire game for Upper, striking out 11 and walking nine.

Flashes netters are now 8-0

UPPER SANDUSKY — Willard’s tennis team remained undefeated Monday when the Flashes spanked Upper Sandusky 5-0 in a Northern Ohio League match.

The Flashes of coach Jack Gill are now 8-0 for the season and 5-0 in the league.

Phil Wilson was the sole Willard singles player whose match went three games. Wilson handled the Rams’ Doug Morehart 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2 in their number two singles match.

In number one singles, Mike McLendon whipped Steve Brown of Upper 6-0 and 6-2, while Scott Gritt had no trouble for Willard in his number three singles match against Bob Young, 6-1, 6-2.

The doubles matches were also a cakewalk for the Flashes as Greg Bumb and Ray Robinson combined to with the number one match over Dave Brown and Bruce Smith, 6-0 and 6-2. Homer Lopez and Mike Lillo won the number two doubles 6-2 and 6-0 over Frank Winter and Steve Lehman.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok