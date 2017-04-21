The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 37 years ago:

Norwalk Furniture layoffs seen

Norwalk Furniture Corporation on Ohio 18 East, which employs 400 workers, will close for one week beginning April 28 because of a lack of orders, company president Wayne Klein said today. And there are more layoffs predicted.

The retail furniture business “dropped completely” two weeks ago, Klein said. There already have been 20 workers laid off, 11 of them in the last two weeks. Eleven more face layoffs soon, and there may be still more later, Klein said.

Garden Club’s 50th anniversary is observed

More than 90 members of Norwalk’s five garden clubs gathered at the Elks Country Club Thursday night to celebrate the golden anniversary of the Garden Club of Norwalk.

Two charter members of the club, Mrs. Harold Bowen and Mrs. Dudley A. White Sr., were present. Mrs. Bowen, Mrs. C.B. Thomas and Mrs. Ralph Stratton were chairmen of the event.

Mrs. Frank Storch, mistress of ceremonies, noted that the club was founded in 1930 by Mrs. Charles A. Paul, Miss Ellen Little and Miss Dorothy Marsh as the result of Mrs. Paul’s conversations with her sister about her participation in a Cleveland Garden Club.

Mrs. Henry Stevens, Monroeville, current president of the club, is a sister of Miss Marsh. She recalled that their mother had been a member of the club as well.

Education first for Willard’s Miller

WILLARD — Willard’s Mark Miller proved to everyone last fall that he could play football, this fall he’ll try to match his all-Ohio performance in the classroom.

Miller, named to the first-team All-Ohio squad at linebacker, plans to continue his football career at Cornell University next year.

But football won’t be Miller’s No. 1 priority — in the Ivy League education comes first. The Ivy League is one of the few major college conference that doesn’t permit spring football practices. Miller, who ranks near the top of his senior class at Willard, plans to enroll in the College of Engineering.

Leibold wins his second in Norwalk’s 10-3 victory

BUCYRUS — Junior pitcher Rick Leibold retired the first 11 Bucyrus batters Thursday and the Norwlak baseball team won its second game of the season with a 10-3 Northern Ohio League decision over Bucyrus.

Liebold had a one-hitter going for five innings when Coach John Deerer pulled him to give his arm a rest. The Truckers out-hit Bucyrus 8-3, led by Bob Duncan’s two-for-two performance. Duncan, a backup catcher, played third against Bucyrus. Truckers with one hit apiece were Bill Seitz, Scott Colvin, Leibold, Joe Anderson, Alan Blair and Larry Buckhannon.

Coming Friday — April 22, 1980: Bank bomb threat forces evacuation

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok