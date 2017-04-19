Fries joins Norwalk city council

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 78 years ago:

William J. Friend is elected member of city council

At last night’s meeting of the city council, William J. Friend, Norwalk shoe merchant, was elected fourth ward councilman to succeed the late Henry C. Schwarz. He received three votes. E.D. Cline, the other candidate, was given two votes. Councilman Sheldon Laning was absent.

Mr. Friend, after being summoned to the council chamber, was sworn into office by City Solicitor Herbert R. Freeman, and took his seat at the council chamber. The new member is well qualified. He was educated in Norwalk High School and Case school at Cleveland and is a member of the Norwalk Kiwanis Club.

Dr. Frank Norris attracts capacity audiences here

Before an audience that completely filled the Christian Missionary Alliance Church at Hickory Street and Benedict Avenue last night, Dr. Frank Norris stood forth as a defender of fundamental Christianity. He criticized pastors with ultra modern ideas, particularly those affiliated with the Federal Council of Churches. Dr. Norris charged the Council with being linked up not only with the most radical of labor groups, but with communism itself. Cars were lined up on Benedict Ave. for a square or more.

Dr. Norris is pastor of a big church at Detroit and also a large church at Forth Worth, Texas. In the latter state he is engaged in a great church battle against the modernist group. He also is lined up on the same side of Detroit. Addresses were made in the morning and afternoon.

(Editor’s note) Later in his life — he died in 1952 — Norris was granted an audience with Pope Pius XII and came to the conclusion that Catholicism was not as big of a threat to America as communism.

Dig deep hole to bury butt

Contractor Ehlers today dug a deep hole in the ground with a steam shovel, back of the building line of the new A&P building being constructed on Whittlesey Avenue and buried the mammoth root-butt of the large old elm tree that had been cut down on the site. Time and money was saved in comparison to the difficulties involved in cutting it up to put on a truck and removing it. The excavating for the basement of the new building is about completed except for the north end next to the Whittlesey building wall. Rapid progress is being made.

Wild ducks stop on way

Hundreds of mallard and other wild ducks are reported visiting Norwlak on their journey north from their winter in the south. More than a hundred mallards were reported on the lower reservoir at the Norwalk water works Tuesday afternoon. Their visits are said to be of daily occurrance and they only stay long enough to rest and dive for food at the bottom of the reservoirs.

Coming Thursday — April 20, 1939: State subpoenas 50 witnesses for Hastings trial

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok