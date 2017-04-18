State may purchase Edison birthplace

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 88 years ago:

State in earnest as to purchase of Edison Birthplace

COLUMBUS, O. -- The work of the eighty-eighth general assembly now is in the hands of Governor Coper.

Officers of the two houses signed 159 bills, which were sent to the chief executive, and the assembly took its place in history by adjourning sine die late yesterday afternoon.

Barring some unforeseen emergency, the governor has no intention of calling the legislators back to the capitol and there is little likelihood of their returning to the task of law until January 1930 when many of them hope to be sent back for the eighty-ninth assembly.

During the last few hours of the waning session, State Senator George H. Bender, of Cleveland submitted a bill to provide for the acquisition by the state of the Thomas A. Edison birthplace at Milan, Ohio.

Dreda Aves to sing Cavalleria on Norwalk Night, Cleveland Opera Week

Dreda Aves is to sing the stellar role of Santuzzi in Cavalleria Rusticana Tuesday night of the opera season at Cleveland.

It is to be “Norwalk Night” at the opera.

Definite announcement to this effect was made here in Norwalk this noon by Harold J. Miskell, manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Assn., who came over this morning and had an informal luncheon with several Norwalk men and women at the Avalon Hotel.

An informal local organization was effected this noon by making Charles A. Paul, chairman, with an executive committee composed of Mr. and Mrs. G.S. Stewart, Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Paul, Mrs. E.G. Martin, Mrs. F.E. Harter, Mrs. J.A. Strutton, Mrs. John Orebaugh, Miss Little, Miss Gertrude Hogan and R.C. Snyder.

E.K. Morris passes away at Willard

Profound grief will be felt over the death of Elmer K. McMorris, mayor of Willard, who passed away at 10 a.m. today at his home, 230 Maple St., in that city, after a long illness.

Mr. McMorris was one of Huron County’s best known and very finest citizens. For two terms he served as county treasurer. Had he lived till the 29th of this month, he would have been 66 years of age.

Mr. McMorris is survived by his widow, a son, J.D. McMorris, a daughter, Ellen, at home; a daughter, Mrs. H.J. Cochrel of Willard; a grand daughter, Jane Cochrel and a brother, Geroge McMorris, of Willard.

Canning co. to add pickles

Here’s welcome news to farmers of Huron County and vicinity. In today’s paper is an advertisement of the W.C. Pressing Co., calling for 200 acres of pickles.

The big packing concern at the west end of town is going to add pickles to its corn line. For the past several years they have concentrated on corn with such signal success that Pressing corn has a reputation at the top of the heap. Many years ago, when the local cannery was first started, it concentrated on pickles, but for 20 years has been out of the pickle line. Now they will add pickles to their present output and confidently expect to make it an important adjunct to their business.

