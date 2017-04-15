Huron County Bank opening

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 88 years ago:

Huron County Bank formal opening to be Saturday

The Huron County Banking Company opened for business this morning in its handsome new banking house in the remodeled Gardiner building recently purchased by the bank. For the past week the labor of moving has been getting on steadily, and the grand finale came Saturday night after banking hours.

Inasmuch as all the equipment in the new bank, fixtures, furniture, desks, etc., down even to the last penholder practically is entirely new, the moving was confined to securities, books and such equipment. Business is going on as usual in the new banking house today.

The formal opening will be held Saturday afternoon and evening between the hours of 3 and 10 p.m. with attractive souvenirs of the occasion for all men, women and children callers. The entire force of the institution will devote itself to being host to the public and showing them through the handsome new establishment.

Noted couple observe 50th anniversary

One of the most notable social events of the county this year will be the golden wedding celebration of Attorney and Mrs. A.M. Beattie this afternoon and evening at their home, 136 Benedict Avenue.

Mrs. Beattie is 75 years of age and her husband will be 75 in June.

On April 15, 1879, Mr. and Mrs. Beattie were married at Geneva. They went to housekeeping at once at New London, where Mr. Beattie had started the practice of law.

Mr. Beattie took an early interest in politics. He was elected mayor of New London and some time later served two terms as county clerk. When elected to the county office, Mr. Beattie and his wife moved to Norwalk 44 years ago and have resided in their present house 40 years.

To repair Old State Road in rattlesnake cut

Norwalk township trustees have taken steps to put the Old State Road in good condition on the Rattlesnake valley hills. Last Saturday, 100 tons of crushed stone were brought from the Steel Co., north of the city. It seems that the old L.S.E. trestle embankment throws storm water upon the present road bed and that during rainy weather the driving surface is much damaged by the effects of the water. The grader owned by the township will be used to put the road bed in shape and as soon as the weather permits the course of the road will be changed slightly in order that drainage at that point can be made more satisfactory.

Amnesia victim believed known in this city

Dr. M.L. Battles believes that the young man detained by authorities at Tiffin, and believed suffering from amnesia has called at his office a number of times for minor medical service. The young man says he is 23 and that his name is Claude Grisham. He states that he lived near Kimball and that he knows “Norwalk, Sandusky and Cleveland well.” Dr. Battles believes he recalls the young man and his name was Grisham.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok