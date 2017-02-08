The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 46 years ago:

City needs more power

Norwalk needs more electricity, City Service Director Herbert Krogh said this morning.

The city is faced with the alternative of getting a supplemental power supply or expanding the municipal generating plant or it could do both, Krogh said.

“Something has got to happen. We’ve got to get out of the hole,” asserted Krogh, who explained that if the number five boiler at the municipal power plant went out of service, “We would be in trouble.”

Krogh displayed a chart of generating capacity. He pointed to a sharp upsurge in capacity in recent years. “That’s our number five boiler carrying it,” he said.

Record low

A reader called the Reflector newsroom this week when temperatures were hovering around zero to suggest we find out the “record low” for Norwalk. He thought it was 26 below, sometime in the early 1960s.

Records at the municipal sewage plant show it was minus seven degrees Jan. 24, 1963.

Trucker win streak snapped

What do you say about a game in which you get beat by 28 points.

That’s the question Norwalk fans are asking today after watching the Truckers get drubbed 85-57 by Tiffin Columbian Friday night.

“We just gave them too many easy shots. They had 14 buckets form inside the foul line,” said Norwalk’s dejected coach Len Hardman.

Those easy shots plus foul line trouble snapped Norwalk’s six game winning streak and dropped the Truckers into fourth place in the NOL.

Wildcats upset Flyers 56-3

NEW LONDON — New London basketball teams over the past three years may have been the proverbial laughing stock of northwestern Ohio but the St. Paul Flyers aren’t laughing today after dropping a 56-52 decision to the Wildcats Friday night.

With less than 90 seconds left to play, St. Paul’s Ron Ridge scored five quick points to close the margin to five. But then, Chris Mushett fouled out and the handwriting was on the wall.

The Cats missed a pair of technicals with less than a minute left, but Dave Martin made up for his inaccuracy with a pair of free tosses that put the game away.

The Saints, taking the title of the “Most Improved” into the scrap, seemingly wanted only to go through the motions in the first half and then, if necessary, work a little harder in the second half. Their mistake was not doing the latter first.

The Flyers jumped to a 4-0 lead and led by five twice as junior guard Jeff FIelds tallied eight points in the low scoring first half.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok