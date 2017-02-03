The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 58 years ago:

Flyers to play final game on home court

A rumor that St. Paul's Flyers had been refused the use of the Norwalk High gym with its larger seating capacity for their wind-up game with Monroeville Saturday night was squelched today by the Rev. Arthur Badger, St. Paul principal.

Father Badger said that he has received an invitation from Supt. James H. McBride several weeks ago to use the high school gym at any time when it was not being used by students of the high school.

After discussing the matter with Coach Tony Paris, Father Badger said they decided it would be more advantageous for the Flyers to finish their winning season on their home court than in a gym with which they are not familiar even though it would accommodate 200 more spectators.

Norwalk Dems in primary race

The city will have primary contests May 5 on the Democratic ticket for councilman in the third and fourth wards.

Norwalk’s contest in the Third Ward will be between Democrats Paul Simon Jr. and Robert E. Fritz, and in the Fourth Ward between Democrats Clarence Schaffer and Richard H. Turnley.

Pin-watch mark Farm Bureau Service years

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Payne entertained last evening for the pleasure of the Farm Bureau employees with ten or more years of service.

During the evening, Mr. Payne presented a 10-year pin to Leonard Pheifer and a watch to Marion Ringle for 25 years service.

Hearts and pinochle were enjoyed by the following guests: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Vogt, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Pheifer, Mr. and Mrs. Marion Ringle and Miss Vi Suhr.

Norwalk High Truckers Varsity Squad

(Photo caption) Pictured are the Norwalk High Truckers with their head coach Grant Walls. They are Jeff Laycock, Chuck Service, Chuck Carpenter, Norb Pelham, Steve Schillig, Coach Walls, Jerry Emmons, Bob Fowler, Bob Middaugh, Dave Culber, Ronnie Allen and Paul McIntyre. Dwayne Ringle is missing from the photo.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok