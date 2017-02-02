The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 58 years ago:

Set to launch plans for city lake

A five-year program for the development of the city’s Memorial Lake area into a park with recreational facilities by the Norwalk Park and Recreation Board was announced today by Board President Paul Tucker.

In planning its program the Board divided the area into five sections with each to be developed in successive years in the following sequence:

Bronson-Norwalk Conservation Club; the Pine Forest; the wooded area; the peninsula section comprising most of the area lying to the east; the south end of the lake, which already has a boat launching ramp and is a favorite fishing site and is used for ice skating.

Plans for this year’s program at the Bronson-Norwalk Club include the installation of toilets, drinking water, a shelter house with concrete apron, picnic tables, fire places and several playgrounds with equipment for children.

Ideas for the development were taken from the plans submitted by students in landscape architecture at Ohio State University who last winter made an on-the-site study of the area.

The Park Board, according to Mr. Tucker, is working out estimates for the total cost over the five-year period and plans to seek the aid of local organizations and clubs to assist and sponsor various projects in development.

B&E activity quiet in county during January

Last month was the first since November, 1954, that the Huron County Sheriff’s Department have had no breaking and entries to investigate, it was reported today by Sheriff Harry Broome.

During the month the department had only 14 complaints, all of a minor nature.

Department members during January arrested seven persons for offenses against members of their families; cleared three previously reported B&E’s; arrested two suspects for fraud; one for forgery; one drunk; two disorderly conduct; three for larceny.

In other activities for the 30-day period, deputies served 148 writs, made a total of 32 arrests on warrants issued by various courts, and collected fees totaling $279.89.

C of C adopts annual budget

An annual budget totaling $9,435 to maintain the Chamber of Commerce on a full-time basis under the secretaryship of Jess Stevens was approved by the senior board at its quarterly meeting Tuesday evening.

The budget, prepared by John R. Gerken, was presented by President Paul Carpenter and adopted unanimously. He pointed to the need for securing new members and additional memberships from present members to meet the budget which is slightly more than last year’s actual expenditures. Presidents of the various divisions of the Chamber were asked to make this their main concern.

President Carpenter announced that the executive committee of the Chamber would include the division presidents: Charles O. Naley, industrial; William Walker, retail; Harold Veitch, professional and service; Mrs. Catherine Murray, women’s; the treasurer, John R. Gerken, and Mr. Stephens.

Did You Know?

By J.H. Williams

That there used to be “plank” roads all over this territory? One went down Benedict Avenue and over to the top of the hill where there is a filling station today. Others went from the west end of Main Street directly to Ailing’s Corners (the Old State Road), a distance of more than three miles.

A letter which I have, dated June 1850, states that over the Main Street plank road a horse and carriage could go with almost railroad speeding being all level ground..

That was not the only plank road in this territory for one was laid from Ailing’s Corners down the Old State Road to Milan, which made a complete, solid road from the far end of West Main Street to Milan, some seven miles.

Of course a plank road that long took a great amount of timber, thousands of feet of lumber cut tot the proper size, perhaps eight or ten feet long, three inches thick and foot in width. All oak and without sap.

The Norwalk Plank Road Company was organized to deal in the construction of plank roads with the late John Gardiner Sr. as one of its officers.

Coming Friday — Feb. 3, 1959: Flyers to play final game on home court

Compiled by Andy Prutsok