The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 58 years ago:

Car in wild plunge hits house; 3 hurt

Three persons, including two children, suffered injuries of a minor nature this morning when the car in which they were passengers suddenly went out of control and plunged across two back yards and crashed into the home of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Rang at 52 Welton.

The car began its berserk dash form the driveway at the home of Mrs. William Ackerman, 39 Homewood, as Mrs. Ackerman was about to take her three children and two others belonging to neighbors to St. Paul’s School.

Most seriously injured was Mrs. Ackerman’s daughter, Cathy 11, who required three stitches to close a cut on her chin. The girl’s teeth were also chipped in addition to receiving bruised knees.

Bill, 4, who was being taken along for the ride, received minor bruises. The other children, Nancy and Randy Messig, nine and seven years, respectively, were apparently unharmed.

Mrs. Ackerman told Captain Bud DeWalt that the children were loaded into the car, a 1953 model with automatic transmission, after it had been warmed up. She said she started to back and began to pull forward again to avail the passing of a school bus.

Just as she pulled forward, the accelerator stuck and the car shot forward. Efforts to halt the car by pumping the brakes failed, the driver told the officers.

Mrs. Ackerman said she swerved left with the car traveling across the backyard of Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Wiershiem and continuing across the back yard of the Rangs, whose home faces Welton.

Sits in hot fryer, child is burned

Little Sharon Wilhelm, 2, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Wilhelm, 51 East League, is in good condition this morning at the Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital after suffering burns to her buttocks yesterday forenoon.

The parents, on admitting the little girl to the hospital, reported that Sharon had tripped and landed on an electric fryer, which the mother had momentarily placed on the kitchen floor while plugging in the french fryer.

Mrs. Wilhelm stated that the little girl had sat on the hot frying pan only a few moments, but enough time had elapsed to burn the skin beneath her panties.

Milk price down

Home delivery of milk in glass containers has dropped one and two cents beginning today, it was announced by the Bell and Wright dairies.

Home delivered milk in glass quarts will be 22 cents and the two-quart containers, 41 cents, dropping down from 43.

Potts stars as Flyers rip Greeniwch

The St. Paul Flyers, who are rolling to their first undefeated season in the history of the school, copped their 16th straight win of the season Saturday night at Greenwich as they dumped the red hot Shamrocks 98-90.

The Saints, who are in the habit of breaking records, set another new mark last night as George Potts, the Flyers’ 6’1” center, dumped through 43 points to wrench the record from teammate Steve Schumm, who netted 37 in the Elyria Catholic game earlier in the season.

The fantastic farmboy was nothing short of sensational. His total came on 19 field goals and five foul shots. His percentage form the field was an amazing 62 percent. He netted six points in the first quarter and came back with a 15-point second period. After the half he netted 10 more in the third and and an even dozen in the final eight minutes.

Paul Patton sent the Shamrocks off on the right foot early in the game as he netted two quick field goals while Tom Beasore also netted two shots form the field to help the Greenwich club to an 11-3 lead with less than three minutes gone in the game.

