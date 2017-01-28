The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 98 years ago:

Fred Boose, hiccough victim, much improved

Physicians are much interested in the queer case of Fred Boose of East Milan, who has been ill with hiccoughs since last Thursday morning at the home of his father, John Boose at 26 Grove Street, this city.

Interest is centered in the case because of the fact that hiccoughs are becoming epidemic in various parts of the country. It is said that there are many cases at Lima, Cleveland and Canton, while a few cases have been reported at Tiffin. As far as is known, no one else is ill with the same complaint in this city.

From Thursday morning until late yesterday (six days), Boose continued to hiccough. His condition was reported somewhat improved today and it is hoped that he is on the way to recovering.

Willard friends present sheriff with gold badge

About twenty-five Willard friends swooped down on Sheriff Clyde O. Roose last evening to pay him a visit.

After a merry social session, Mr. Roose was presented with a handsome gold sheriff’s badge. The presentation speech was made by D.F. Dawson, mayor of Willard, and recorder-elect of Huron County. Sheriff and Mrs. Roose were the recipients of the sincerest wishes of their guests and the evening proved a most felicitous one.

Sheriff makes an arrest in blackmail case

Eugene Brown, 32, of Willard, was arrested on Sunday on a a warrant charging him with being implicated in an alleged blackmail case. Not until today was the arrest made public by Sheriff Clyde O. Roose and Deputy Sheriff Ed Gregory, who took Brown into custody.

Less than a week ago Sheriff Roose was informed that C.E. Miller, a prominent farmer living near Havana, and Bradley and Hershey, Willard grocers, had received a number of blackmailing letters. These communications were written or rather printed in lead pencil and demanded large sums of money. The intended victims were told that they would suffer dire punishment if they did not deposit large sums of money at a certain place in Willard.

After Roose arrested Brown Sunday he drove with the prisoner to the place where it was demanded that the money be placed. The location was near the subway at WiIlard. Here in the presence of Brown a wire was found sticking out of the ground. Pulling up the wire, Roose found it was attached to a bottle. In this bottle was the following note:

“Get in bugy. Drive straight south to Attica Rd turn rite around, come back, throw shoe up a gin house sign by sign board. Hurry home. Don’t stop to talk to no one.”

The blackmail letters in the hands of the sheriff contain references to the Bolsheviki and anarchists and in one of the missives an effort was probably made to convey the idea that the writer was a negro.

Brown is a white man and according to what can be learned, has lived in a number of places. He has a wife and about eight children. Inquiries on the part of the sheriff developed the fact that Brown is an able-bodied man and has been employed at Willard on a number of occasions within the last year or so.

Unusual plant grows without earth or water

Mrs. K.E. Schneerer of Newton Street has a remarkable plant at her home. It is known as a species of the Cain Lily and has grown five feet since Christmas.

Last summer, the plant grew form a bulb and developed one big umbrella leaf. In the fall, the bulb was removed from the ground. This bulb has the remarkable faculty of blooming indoors without earth or water. It is an air plant and has one enormous flower. The plant will be displayed in the Orr millinery window tomorrow.

Edward La Vack cracks iron bars with his teeth

Edward La Vack, known as “Iron Jaw” stopped off in this city last evening and gave a demonstration of his ability at various places in the city.

His main feat is to bend one-half inch spikes and bars with his teeth and to pick up any weight around 200 pounds with his jaws.

He has just left the Army and is working his way to gather enough money to buy an outfit to begin a season with Ringling Bros. Circus.

La Vack is a circus man and was here four years ago with John Robinson’s shows.

Coming Monday — Jan. 30, 1919: Hiccoughs are cured by use of ice cream

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok