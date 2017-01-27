The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 98 years ago:

Otis Baldwin is cut nearly in two by piece of shrapnel

Sergeant Otis A. Baldwin, Willard, member of the Third division, Co. K, 39th Infantry, was nearly cut in two by a piece of shrapnel on August 20, while fighting at Dead Man’s Hill on the Western Front. The wound was received at 12:30 o’clock and caused temporary blindness. The piece of shrapnel which struck Baldwin was 22 inches long and cut its way from backbone to breast bone, stopping within one and one-fourth inches from his heart.

Baldwin has recovered despite his ghastly injury.

Baldwin sailed from this country for France on Dec. 27, 1917. After seeing service at Chateau Thierry, Verdan, Argonne Woods and Dead Man’s Hill, he was wounded and returned to the United States on Jan. 1. He is at present visiting relatives in Willard before proceeding to Baltimore, where he will receive further medical care and be discharged from the service. He will make his future home in Willard.

Baptist centenary celebration comes to end in a day of praise

Sunday was the climax of a wonderful week at the Baptist Church. Dr. Wilson Holmes of Granville addressed the Bible school, which was well attended. He won the hearts of the children, both young and old, who listened to him with rapt attention. After congratulating the school Mr. Holmes talked of the Book of Books — the Bible.

He said the Bible isn’t a history, yet it contains much of history — tells of God’s people. No one would think of the Bible as a book of botany, but it speaks of many flowers, one not mentioned in other books — the Tree of Life. The Bible isn’t a book of geology, but it tells of the hills and rocks, especially the “Rock of Ages.”

Unique cane is shown at Baptist Church centenary

An interesting relic displayed at the Baptist Church centenary celebration is an unique cane that was owned by Rev. Asahel Moore, the first pastor of the local Baptist church. The main part of the cane is made of black ash with a peculiar cork screw effect and the three ridges are inlaid with bitter sweet wood. The handle is deer horn . Altogether, the cane is a remarkable one. It is the property of S.D. Moore, grandson of the late Rev. Asahel Moore, and a deacon in the church.

War record of local Baptists is remarkable

The prominent part members of the Norwalk Baptist Church have taken in military affairs of the country is emphasized in the history of the church compiled by Attorney A.M. Beattie. This history was read by Mr. Beattie during the centenary celebration last week.

Twenty-tree members of the church served in the United Stated Army during the Great War. Fourteen of this number served in France, one was killed in action and one died at Camp Sherman.

Four members were in the Spanish War and two men who served in that war joined the church later.

Seven members of the church took part in the Civil War and 20 Civil War veterans joined the church after the war.

Of the 23 who were in service during the war with Germany, Arthur J. Beattie, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Beattie, was killed in action near Verdun and Percy Normam, a corporeal, died at Camp Sherman...

Other members serving in the Great War included Homer M. Beattie, Harold S. Bowen, Walter Jenkins, Howard R. Justice, Raymond S. Knapp, Helen R. Lanfear, Red Cross nurse, Mabel C. Little, organizer eating places, Harold R. Malcolm, Ernest Malcolm, Glenville Martin, Bert Parker, Frank Parker, Charles Rice, Maguerite Schock, war work department, Waldo H. Schock, Leland D. Schock, Ralph L. Smith, Wilbur J. Terry, Horace Towne, the Rev. Howard C. Vernon and Louie S. Willis.

Carl Schnupp gave his life in Great War

Carl Schnupp was sacrificed to the Great War.

A cablegram was received by his father, RIchard Schnupp, this morning confirming the report that Carl was dead. He died on Oct. 6 of wounds received in action in the great charge that rushed the Huns off their feet.

Young Schnupp was a well known young Norwalk man. He was employed at the American Publishers’ Plant and belonged to the local Moose lodge. Soon after war was declared against Germany, Schnupp was inducted into service. He was a splendid solider, his officers report.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok