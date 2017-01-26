Two Norwalk widows to receive Civil War pensions

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 95 years ago:

Two Norwalk Civil War widows are to receive pensions

Doreas Wilcox and Louisa Sampson, both Norwalk widows of Civil War veterans, will be awarded $30 a month pension through pension bills favorable reported to the House at Washington. The bills are practically assured of adoption. Ora Stonbaugh of Fostoria is also recommended for a similar pension.

Loses gold watch presented by fellow citizens

Chester Phillips, popular R.F.D. carrier at Nova, had the misfortune the other day to lose a handsome gold watch that had been presented to him by the citizens of that community when he returned from the war. The watch bears the inscriptions: Sgt. C.A. Phillips Co. F, 116th Inf., 57th Div. Presented by the Community of Nova. Needless to say Phillips will pay a handsome reward for its safe return.

Museum gets three fine bronze medals

The Firelands Historical Society Museum has just received from George Titus of Detroit three beautiful bronze medals commemorating epochs in American history, two of them history of local importance. One medal commemorates the battle of Lake Erie fought by Commodore Oliver H. Perry off Put-in-Bay island in 1813...

...The second medal is one of Gen. George Croghan and commemorates his defense of Fort Stephenson against the British and Indians in 1813 when he and his garrison routed them and thus saved the northwest territory.

The third and last medal is not of a local nature but was struck to commemorate the brave deeds of Stephen Decatur, who won the battle of Tripoli and was a figure of great importance in naval affairs in his time, about 1812.

Local Auto Club elects officers

At the annual meeting of the Huron County Automobile Club at the Avalon Hotel last evening, the following officers were elected.

A.J. Reamer, president; Dr. D.W. Stoup. first vice president; W.J. Symons, second vice president; Frank Dudley, secretary; Dr. George Linn, treasurer.

Directors: George Burgess, Burt Jennings, Daniel Clary, C.T. Gahn, Charles Woodward, Frank G. Jones and W.P. Leighton.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok