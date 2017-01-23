Street shooting has residents stirred up

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 102 years ago:

Greenwich residents much stirred up over recent street shooting affray

In the neighborhood of forty of Greenwich’s representative men met with the village council last Friday evening and discussed the shooting affair which happened the previous Monday evening says the Greenwich Enterprise. It seemed to be the unanimous opinion of those present that the proper place to thrash out the merits of the case was before the grand jury.

C.C. Bebout voiced the sentiment of those present when he said a crime had been committed and up to that time no action had been taken to punish the guilty parties. Tom Cooper informed the assembly that nearly every traveling man would say, while buying his ticket, that he was in a hurry to get out of town before he was shot. Mr. Cooper was of the opinion this kind of advertising was not for the welfare of Greenwich.

The council had requested B.F. Long, the village attorney of Shelby to be present. Mr. Long discussed the legal side of the question and advised someone to swear to affidavits and have them served through Mayor Traves’ office, C.L. Miller being barred from hearing the case on account of being a witness to the shooting.

Douty opens new story

John G. Douty, electrical contractor, has opened a fixture and supply store in South Hester Street and is advertising that he is ready for business.

Mr. Douty is the man who helped out the ladies Christmas time and wired the community Xmas tree for them free of charge.

Insurance Co. elects officers

The annual meeting of the members of the Huron County Farmers’ Mutual Insurance Company was held in the town hall in North Fairfield Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 20, for the purpose of election of officers and the transactions of other business. Officers were chosen as follows:

President, Angus McDonald, Norwalk; Vice president, G.E. Ryerson, Havana; Secretary, W.E. Cleverdon, North Fairfield; Treasurer, Wilbur Hoyt, North Fairfield; Director, E.B. Mitchell, North Fairfield.

Hold over directors are W.A. Knapp, Greenwich, and August Scheid, Monroeville.

Shelby vet says it’s a fake

There was a big remonstrance meeting at North Fairfield Wednesday night attended by 150 to 200 farmers and stockmen. It was addressed by Dr. Higgins, the Shelby vet who has been in the limelight through his efforts to upset the state veterinary department in its fight with the hoof and mouth disease.

Mr. Higgins a dairyman from Shelby, and a dentist from Mansfield all spoke bitterly denouncing the state board. They declared there has not been any hoof and mouth disease in Ohio and that the state authorities have been overstepping their bounds; the dentist roundly berated the medical profession in general and declared that all this talk of smallpox in Ohio was rot — that there hasn’t been a single case of smallpox in the state.

A large number attended the meeting, but no definite action was taken or suggested. It is understood that Dr. Higgins is a candidate for state veterinarian. He conducted a similar meeting at Tiffin a few days ago.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok