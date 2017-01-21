Maiberger lands postmastership at Monroeville

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 102 years ago:

Name was endorsed by Senator Pomerene yesterday for the stamp job

When Fred Maiberger, the clever interlocutor of the Elks minstrels, was saying “Gentlemen, be seated,” at the performance Wednesday evening, he was not aware that his name had been formally recommended by Senator Pomerene for the postmastership at Monroeville. If at tonight’s performance his genial face wears the smile that won’t come off, the audience will know the reason.

A dispatch from Washington to the Cleveland papers this morning had the following to say concerning Mr. Maiberger and also in regard to the hot fight that has been waged for the Elyria postmastership.

1,118 autos in Huron County

Did you know there were 1,118 automobiles registered in Huron County last year? Here are other figures gathered from the state registrar’s report: Erie County, 943; Lorain, 1,808; Wood, 1,880; Sandusky, 1,261; Seneca, 1,597; RIchland, 1,132, Ashland, 820; Wyandotte, 746; Crawford, 1,026; Cuyahoga, 19,260, and the tail end of the procession is Vinton County with 71 machines. Taking the $5 license fee as a basis, Huron County citizens paid into the state auto fund the snug sum of $5,590 in 1914.

Practice had for Mansfield Contest

A practice session of nearly three hours duration, the hardest of the season, was meted out to the High School squad of basket tossers Wednesday evening in an endeavor to whip them into condition for the big game with Mansfield High at the Armory Friday night.

Captain Delavan’s followers realize that they have a big task on their hands to down the visitors and are making every effort to get into shape.

A shakeup in the lineup is probable, but nothing definite has been announced and it is likely that the same lineup as represented the local school at Berlin Heights will start against the visitors. Harkness is back in the lineup and should add not a little to the strength of the local five. Prechtel has some alternative with Gregory at center, the latter shifting to a guard position.

Boy injured while coating

Edgar Tucker, the ten year old son of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Tucker of Forest Street, met with a painful accident yesterday afternoon while coasting near his home.

An iron brace on his sled broke, cutting quite a gash under his chin just above the jugular vein. It required several stitches.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok