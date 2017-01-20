Minstrel parade by Elks a hit

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 102 years ago:

Local lodgemen parade downtown streets boosting big show starting tonight

Although the Elks’ minstrel performance does not take place until this evening at 8:15 o’clock, the first act really started at noon today, when the big parade was held.

Shortly before 12 o’clock, Elks and a number of friends who are to take part in the entertainment tonight and Thursday night, met at the Gilger theatre and donned their “regalia” for a parade through a portion of the down town streets. Together with band the parade numbered sixty people.

In natty long overcoats of light tan, with black collars and cuffs, and opera hats, carrying canes, the boys marched through the streets in true minstrel style.

The parade was led by Exalted Ruler Don J. Young and C.S. Shedd, riding a single rig, the horse bedecked with banners of purple and white announcing the show. Then came Burt Childs and Milo Cline, the “Mutt and Jeff” of the local lodge of Elks. The “actors” followed in two sections, being divided by the Norwalk band.

May not enter inter city meet

The Norwalk Bowling Association in all probability will not send its usual quota of pin spillers to the annual tournament of the Inter-City Bowling Association, which will be held at Tiffin during the latter part of February, according to officials of the local association.

The local bowlers are disgusted with the workings of the Inter-CIty Association and declare they are just about through with it. The local men are not the only ones disgruntled with the association. The Lorain City association, which has been one of the the big factors in the success of past meets, is also somewhat sour on the inter-city and is not attempting to work up a delegation for the 1917 games. Ever since the association was organized five years ago big delegations of local bowlers have participated in the tournaments, and the Norwalk boys hold the records in every event, but all efforts to bring the event here have been unsuccessful.

No advantage in Home Floor for hi

The six teams scheduled to play Norwalk High’s squad of basket tossers on Norwalk’s home floor during the season will enter the game with the locals on even terms as far as familiarity with the floor is concerned.

As was the case last season, the local boys are using the Armory for their games, holding all practice sessions at St. Paul’s Parish House gym.

The arrangement also deprives visiting teams of one alibi — the one most frequently used — that of being handicapped by a strange floor.

Body laid away in Woodlawn

The remains of Frederick C. Cruger reached this city form Buffalo at noon today and were taken direct to Woodlawn Cemetery where short services were conducted by the Rev. George A. Wieland, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

The body was lowered to its resting play by the following friends: W.H. Peters, E.T. Williams, C.L. Kennan, J.A. Strutton, John Gardiner Jr. and C.S. Bateham.

The body of Mr. Cruger was accompanied by Mrs. Cruger and son Charles and Mrs. Cruger’s mother, Mrs. C.W. Millen, John Millen, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., brother of Mrs. Cruger, met the other members of the family here.

Coming Saturday — Jan. 21, 1915: Maiberger lands postmastership at Monroeville

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok