Crews complete first apartment complex for elderly in Norwalk

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 41 years ago:

First apartment for elderly done

The Metropolitan Housing Authority (MHA), will soon choose 24 names from a list of 70 persons who have applied to live in Norwalk’s first apartments built strictly for the elderly.

Ken Rebman, the general manager of the Jack A. Morrison Building Co. of Lexington, said today one of the buildings at Rose Avenue and Spring Street has been completed. The other two buildings should be finished within 45 days, he added.

Grandpa hitches ponies to sled

(Photo caption) The sun shone, temperatures were brisk and a thin layer of snow covered the fields Sunday. It was time to hitch Demples and Dapples to the bobsled at the Herman Weisenberger farms south of Norwalk. Weisenberger recalls the year he and his wife Marian were married, 1945, so much snow accumulated he had to use the sled to shop for groceries and haul milk. These days, however, it’s just to entertain their nine grandchildren. “Better than a snowmobile,” said Weisenberger.

Coroner called on 56 deaths

Fifty-six deaths were investigated by the Huron County coroner’s office in 1975, reports Dr. William B. Holman, coroner.

There were two homicides, eight suicides, five accidental deaths, six highway deaths and 35 deaths attributed to natural causes.

One of the homicides was attributed to a gunshot wound to the heart and the other to brain injuries.

Six of the suicides were caused by gunshot wounds, one by carbon monoxide asphyxiation and one by a crushed chest.

Of the 35 deaths blamed on natural causes 26 were attributed to heart disease.

(Editor’s note: In a similar recent post from the 1920s, heart disease did not even show up on the list of deaths.)

Present flag

(Photo caption) Two members of the Firelands post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars present an American flag to Thomas Heydinger, judge of Huron County probate and juvenile courts. Heydinger had mentioned he wanted a flag for his office. Presenting the flag Saturday are Alvin Alyeo, of Monroeville, adjutant of the post, and George Patchen of Sandusky, past commander.

Firelands Pioneer reprints available

The Firelands Historical Society’s reprint of the “Firelands Pioneer” magazine have arrived for distribution. The books will be mailed to persons who do not have Norwalk mailing addresses, but those purchasers who have a Norwalk mailing address must pick up their books at the museum on Case Ave.

