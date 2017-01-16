Charles R. Bishop, aviation cadet, fatally injured

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 74 years ago:

Norwalk youth, injured in airplane accident, dies at Lubbock Field Hospital

Aviation Cadet Charles R. Bishop, 23, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles S. Bishop of 58 West Elm St., died at the U.S. Army Flying School hospital at Lubbock, Tex., Friday noon, succumbing to injuries suffered in an airplane accident 10 miles north of White Face, Tex., at 9:55 Friday morning. The youth was taking his advanced flying training at the Lubbock air school.

The following telegram was received by the young man’s parents here, notifying them of his death:

“I regret to inform you of the death of your son, Aviation Cadet Charles R. Bishop, who died at 12:36 p.m., January 15, in Lubbock Army Trianing School hospital from lacerations of the brain, resulting from an airplane accident at 9:55 a.m. January 15, ten miles north of White Face, Tex.

Signed, Thomas L. Gilber, Col.

Cadet Bishop was born and raised in Norwalk, attended Benedict grade school, Norwalk Junior High and graduated from Norwalk High School in June 1937.

Enlisting in the ground forces of the U.S. Air Corps at Cleveland, Jan. 7, 1942, as a private, his willingness to work, plus a keen knowledge of mechanics, soon earned him promotions as he worked his way up the ranks and was only a month away from his cherished aim, that of pilot in the Army Air Corps.

Sheriff has pistol with 10-inch barrel

Sheriff Jesse W. Mellott has acquired what is known as a Kentucky squirrel pistol. It is a hand-made weapon with a barrel 10 inches long. The action is not familiar to local gun authorities. The sheriff states that it is a common tradition for a Kentucky father to give his son a gun and one shell in the morning and tell him that if he does not bring back a squirrel there will be no dinner for him.

Children’s Home furnished men for Navy

The Huron County Children’s Home has done its share and then some for the U.S. Navy. It has sent 10 young men into that branch of the service. The last one to go was Ray Tanner, who left yesterday for the naval training station at Great Lakes, Ill.

Marine Schaffer, who as a boxer was well termed the human buzz saw, is home on furlough. Were it not for regulations, he could tell some thrilling tales, it is stated. He has been in ocean transport service and has been in almost constant danger during his numerous voyages.

Elects officers

At a regular meeting of the Ralph E. Lawrence Auxiliary, United Spanish War Veterans Wednesday night the following officers were installed:

Mrs. Pearl Bolton, President; Mrs. Emma Davis, Senior Vice President; Mrs. Filkins Jr., Vice; Mrs. Alpha Webster, Chaplain; Mrs. Ella Aldrich, Treasurer; Mrs. Clara Huber of Milan, Secretary; Mrs. Gertha Tucker, Conductress; Mrs. Pearl Jenkins, Assistant; Mrs. Blakely, Guard; Mrs. Cronk, Assistant Guard; Mrs. Mary Keen, Patriotic Instructor; Mrs. Wilcox, Musician and Historian; Mrs. Lucy Parker, Aide; Mrs. Alpha Webster, Installing Officer; Mrs. Filkins, Installing Conductress.

Coming Tuesday — Jan. 17, 1976: Cable TV announces increase

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok