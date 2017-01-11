North Fairfield man kills 35-pound coyote

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 74 years ago:

Local Kiwanis organization is announced

The following is the list of officers and committee members of the Norwalk Kiwanis Club for 1943:

J.N. Orebaugh, president; Dr. T.M Patrick, Immediate Past President; W.D. Barnhart, 1st Vice president; J.F. Ernsthausen 2nd Vice President; and H.S. Bowen, Secretary-Treasurer.

Directors: N.B. Almendinger, Leon Spitzer, Earle H. Lowe, Dallas V. Wentz, M.A. Justice, B.H. Parke, L.A. Ronk, Henry Heckelman.

Past Presidents: H.S. Bowen, G.A. Hankins, Dr. D.W. Stoup, R.R. Robertson, E.P Bateham, D.W. Call, Dr. M.L. Battles, Dr. N.B. Furlong, H.C. Ellis, John A. Clarke, Rev. T.J. Quinlan.

War Progress: Dr. M.L. Battles, chairman; H.S. Bowen, Earle H. Lowe, Rev. T.J. Quinlan, Fred P. Link.

Paul McCrillis is wearing two shoulder bars

Freinds of Paul L. McCrillis here in Norwalk will be pleased to learn that he has been promoted to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army.

He is stationed at the Infantry School at For Benning, Georgia, where several of our Norwalk boys have received officer training.

Capt. McCrillis is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl J. McCrillis, West Elm St.

Hold Veitch is serving in North Africa

Harold Veitch, prominent young Norwalk man, who has been in service for some time, is helping in the drive to clean North Africa of its Germans.

In a letter to his father, Lacey Veitch, he states that he is in North Africa but is unable to divulge the identity of his outfit or its present location.

Gilbert kills 35-pound coyote in Greenfield

A coyote, weighing 35 pounds, was killed Friday by C.R. Gilbert of North Fairfield, R.D. in Greenfield township. The animal was tracked in the snow a few days before by Philip Lewis, Charles Ryerson and son, George, and Mr. Gilbert. The animal ran in a circle like a fox but its larger tracks indicated that it probably was coyote.

The animal resembles a collie dog but its tail is flat and its fox-like head is much smaller.

Vincent Vogus, shoe repair man, to enter Army

Vincent Vogus, who has been engaged successful in the shoe repair business here for about five years, is to report Saturday at Camp Perry for induction into a branch of the armed forces. He will close his establishment at W. Seminary Street where his business has shown a marked increase the past few months.

