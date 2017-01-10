Mrs. Campbell will be tried on arson charge

The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 109 years ago:

Motion to quash indictment against her overruled by Judge Richards

A motion to quash the indictment against Mrs. Martha J. Campbell, of Greenfield township, which was returned by a special grand jury last month and which charged Mrs. Campbell with setting fire to and burning Miss Loa Mather’s dwelling house in Steuben for the purpose of defrauding an insurance company, was overruled by Judge Richards Thursday in Fremont, where he is holding court this term.

As a result of the decision, Mrs. Campbell will have to undergo a trial.

Huron County boy a wrestler

Walter Willoughby, formerly of Richmond township, Huron County, but at present hailing from Buffalo, is meeting all comers on the wrestling mat at the Empire theater this week, says the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Willoughby won the middleweight championship from Ed Atheron before the Olymbic club at Buffalo some time ago, the match lasting over three hours. He has been successful in a majority of his matches, Frank Gatch being the only one to successfully down him.

Young Willoughby successfully combines a religious life with his wrestling career, is strictly honest in all his matches and would not lose a fall to a man who could not throw him for any consideration.

127 deaths in Norwalk during past year

The annual report to the state board of health of Louis Fieinger, Norwalk’s health officer, for the year ending Dec. 31, 1907, shows that the total number of deaths in Norwalk during the year was 127, sixty-seven males and sixty females. The largest number of deaths, twenty, were caused by diseases of the nervous system, and the next largest, twelve, from diseases unknown or not specified.

Seven persons met with violent deaths during the year, two of them being suicides. Typhoid fever claimed two victims, pneumonia nine, and pulmonary tuberculosis, or consumption, ten. Eleven cases of scarlet fever were reported to the health board during the year.

O’Neal goes to workhouse for ninety days

William O’Neal, a young laboring man of this city, was sent to the Toledo workhouse for ninety days Friday morning by Justice of the Peace Martin, for failing to support is minor son.

On Dec. 23, O’Neal was arrested for the second time on the same charge, on a warrant sworn out by the Huron County Humane Society. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Martin, who gave him a suspended workhouse sentence of ninety days on his agreeing to deposit with E.D. Sackett, attorney for the Humane Society, the sum of $2 each week for the support of the child. O’Neal failed to keep his promise and Friday morning he was taken into custody by Constable Derby at the insistence of the Humane Society, and the suspended workhouse sentence was put into effect.

