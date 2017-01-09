In first week, Norwalk's new mayor burns midnight oil

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 51 years ago:

In first week, Finch burned midnight oil

If Mayor Harold E. (Heinie) Finch stubs his tow occasionally in the morass of city government, it won’t be because he hasn’t done his homework.

Finch has burned the midnight oil in the mayor’s office every night last week, studying various aspects of city operations and delving into law books in prepartion for his role as judge in mayor’s court..

In addition, he toured all city departments and discussed their programs with the department heads.

After a week of sitting in the mayor’s chair, FInch says of his job, “I love it.”

Ex-Norwalk man gets new post

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Robert L. Malcolm, a former Norwalk man, was appointed manager of employee and community relations for Allis-Chalmers engine -- material handling division.

A native of Norwalk, he was graduated from Miami University at Oxford in 1953 with a degree in business administraiton. He is an Air Force veteran and now lives at Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Service News

Airman Third Class Gary A. Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Laverne R. Miller of Monroeville, has been graduated at Lowry AFB, Colo., from the training course for U.S. Air Force weapons mechanics. Airman Miller, a graduate of Monroeville High School, is being reassigned to K.I. Sawyer AFB, Mich., for duty with the Strategic Air Command.

Norwalk ends losing skid … and how!

PERKINS TWP. — The basketball drought finally ended for Norwalk Saturday night when the Truckers thoroughly trounced the hosting Perkins Pirates 78-55.

Sparked by the spectacular performance of Roger Wilkinson, the locals could do little wrong.

WIlkinson came within three points of the school scoring record, hitting an even 50 percent from the field and burning the nets for 34 points, only two of which came from the free throw line.

Wilkinson received plenty of assistance from his teammates, including Keith Chapin, who chipped in 15 points.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok